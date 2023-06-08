F+L Week 2023 to feature prominent Malaysian fuels and lubricants industry leaders

HONG KONG, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — F+L Week 2023, the premier industry event for the fuels and lubricants industry, is being held for the first time in Malaysia. Organized by Hong Kong-based publishing company F&L Asia Ltd., the event will be held at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, and will feature several prominent executives from Malaysia.

The theme of this year’s conference is Fuels and Lubricants: Navigating the Energy Transition. With a legacy spanning 28 years, the annual F+L Week event provides a platform for industry professionals to network, share knowledge and explore the latest trends and innovations in the fuels and lubricants industries.

Ahmad Adly Alias, Vice President Refining, Marketing & Trading, Downstream Business, PETRONAS, will open the conference on June 14 with a presentation on Industry Excellence in Fuels and Lubricants Through Partnership & Collaboration. Ravi Tallamraju, Chief Technology Officer, PETRONAS Lubricants International, will present on e-Transmission Fluid Development Challenges for EV & Hybrid Vehicle Applications. Dr. Takanori Hoshino, Executive Officer & Chief Bio Engineer at Chitose, which recently completed construction on a five-hectare (ha) microalgae production facility in Sarawak, Malaysia, will present on MicroAlgae Towards a Sustainable and Resilient Industry. The company plans to expand production to 2,000 ha, potentially yielding 140,000 dry tons of microalgal dry-biomass per year, towards the end of the decade. A potential expansion to 10 million ha is also possible in the future.

“We are excited to announce the inclusion of local Malaysian experts in our program. Their deep understanding of the local Malaysian market, coupled with their extensive industry knowledge, will bring a unique perspective to the event,” says Vicky Villena-Denton, CEO of F&L Asia Ltd., which is celebrating its 28th year.

F+L Week 2023 commences on June 13 with a dedicated networking day and tabletop exhibition, followed by two days of technical sessions on June 14-15. By fostering collaboration between local and international thought leaders, F+L Week is set to deliver an exceptional and diverse experience that will help shape the future of the industry in the region.

These local business leaders will be complemented by a high-calibre line-up of international speakers that includes Flavio Kliger, Senior Vice President, Lubrizol Corporation; Goh Koon Eng, Vice President of Commercial, Chevron Oronite; Sarah Horne, Vice President for Synthetic Base Stocks, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company; and Dr. Z. George Zhang, Vice President, International R&D, Valvoline Global Operations. Presentations from leading OEMs including Tesla, Caterpillar, Geely, Mahindra and Toyota will ensure F+L Week 2023 is an unparalleled opportunity for learning and networking.

Day two of the technical session culminates in the exquisite F&L Asia Awards Dinner, where attendees will have a special opportunity to join industry representatives to recognise the achievements of outstanding individuals and ground-breaking products — a memorable experience for all participants, highlighted by a Malaysian cultural performance.

Since 2017, F+L Week has honoured outstanding individuals and groundbreaking products with the prestigious F&L Asia Awards. The recipient of this year’s F&L Asia Person of the Year Award is Goh Koon Eng. He is currently Vice President of Commercial for Chevron Oronite, based in Singapore. Goh has played a significant role in several key Oronite advancements in Asia, including establishing the company’s original presence in Singapore, expanding Oronite’s Singapore Manufacturing Plant through multiple large-scale projects, and establishing a manufacturing footprint in Ningbo, China. Goh’s willingness to embrace new technologies and his warm and compassionate approach have earned him the respect and support of his colleagues in Asia and beyond.

To find out more about F+L Week 2023, visit the conference website . For a quick glimpse of the event schedule, click here . To register, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT F+L WEEK

F+L Week 2023 will be held from June 14-16 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event will be co-located with the ALIA Annual Meeting. For full details of the F+L Week 2023 event, click here .

The conference theme is “Fuels and Lubricants: Navigating the Energy Transition.” Governments, investors, and consumers around the world are signalling plans for a more rapid shift away from fossil fuels. While fossil fuels will continue to play a key role in the decades to come, the pattern of use will change. F+L Week will provide insight into the technical challenges and opportunities that come with the energy transition and the implications for fuels and lubricants of a more sustainable future.

The F+L Week 2023 Conference & Exhibition starts on June 13, 2023, with a pre-conference networking day for customers and suppliers to connect over coffee, tea, and lunch. Participants can pre-book their appointments via F+L Connect, our networking website for F+L Week 2023.

For inquiries, please contact us at [email protected] .

For more information, please, visit the website: https://www.fuelsandlubes.com/fl-week/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fl-week-2023-to-feature-prominent-malaysian-fuels-and-lubricants-industry-leaders-301845967.html

SOURCE F&L Asia Ltd.