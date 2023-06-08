AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON BALI, KUTA: Kick Back and Relax at Kuta’s charming neighbourhood

PRNewswire June 8, 2023

BALI, Indonesia, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta, the first in Bali delights with honest, uncomplicated comfort complete with simple pleasures that matter most. The property offers a resort-style, island holiday experience.

Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta announces exclusive room offers for Summer Season. This promotion is designed to provide guests with an unforgettable stay in the heart of Kuta, offering exceptional comfort, convenience, and world-class hospitality. Stay a little longer with Escape to Bali Oasis offers and get the all-inclusive package for comfortable holiday with family or your loved one. Offers include:

  • Minimum stay 4-night
  • Free breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old (registered in the same room)
  • One-time lunch or dinner for 2 persons
  • One-time bucket of beers for 2 persons
  • 20% off on food & beverages
  • Get the best available offer starting with IDR 1,100,000 ++ per night.

The property features contemporary guest rooms and direct access to the room are available. All of other rooms overlook the turquoise water of either the central Lagoon Pool or Junior Pool. As if two pools weren’t already enough, behold an additional rooftop pool & bar boasting a panoramic 360-degree view. Other facilities include Fitness Centre with modern utilities – 24-hours accessible, 3 meeting rooms, Gamelan Spa and a large indoor Kid’s Club.

Food and beverage restaurant include an open-air beer garden The Best Brew promoting the brand’s signature Best Brews™ program that highlights the best local beer, such as Bintang Beer. Besides local beer, there’s a selection of imported beers. Guests can choose from a wheat beer, a crisp refreshing lager perfect for lighter palates, a smooth thirst quenching Pale Ale, or a robust – hearty stout that carries serious flavors daily at The Best BrewBali.

For those seeking the ultimate attraction, guests can visit a few famous attractions, 7 minutes’ walk to Kuta Beach and infamous shopping centre, Beachwalk Shopping Centre, and the Central Kuta money exchange is nearby.

Book your escape today, and allow the enchantment of Kuta spoils you.

For more information or to make a reservation please call 62 (361) 8496606 or visit www.fourpointsbalikuta.com or Instagram @fourpointsbalikuta

Indraswari Iqbal
Marketing Communication Manager
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/four-points-by-sheraton-bali-kuta-kick-back-and-relax-at-kutas-charming-neighbourhood-301845979.html

SOURCE Four Points by Sheraton Bali Kuta

