AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China’s Shanghai explores innovative paths to build international consumption center city

PRNewswire June 9, 2023

BEIJING, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2023 Shanghai Consumption Market Innovation Conference was held on Wednesday in east China’s Shanghai, providing a platform for exploring innovative paths to craft the metropolis into an international consumption center city.

The event came amid Shanghai’s efforts to increase the organization and planning of consumption festivals, innovate consumption scenarios, and meet personalized needs of consumers so as to promote high-quality economic development. 

During the conference, experts and scholars with the Development Research Center of the State Council, Paris Institute of Political Studies and other institutions, as well as representatives of famous international and domestic enterprises such as L’Oreal, Coach, Shanghai Bailian Group Co., Ltd. (600827.SH), Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co., Ltd. (600073.SH), ICICLE, and To Summer conducted extensive discussions around topics related to consumption like new perspectives, products, paths, models, scenarios and technologies.

A report on development of international consumption center cities compiled by China Economic Information Service was released during the event.

According to the report, Shanghai, Beijing and some other Chinese cities have become benchmarks of global consumption center cities by speeding up improving consumption base, optimizing consumption environment and developing new business formats.

Among the five Chinese cities starting developing international consumption centers in 2021 and creating 13.2 percent of the total national consumption value with 8 percent of the total population in 2022, Shanghai has leading consumer brand coverage and strong force of driving industrial development. For example, the Xuhui District of the megacity has endeavored to make itself into a demonstration area for global new product launch and a hub gathering famous local consumer brands. The efforts are paid off as many international first-class brands and local emerging brands have settled down in the district, the report says.

Besides the conference, the fourth annual Double Five Shopping Festival was also launched by Shanghai to boost consumption. During the festival, the Shanghai-based retail conglomerate Bailian Group coordinated its subsidiaries, 4,000-odd outlets, and an affiliated online platform, and teamed up with brand owners and partners to invest 2 billion yuan of marketing resources to carry out over 200 consumption promotion campaigns, including a well-received animation, comic, game (ACG) culture experience project.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334491.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.