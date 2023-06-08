AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LBB Specialties Announces Principal Partnership with Verdant Specialty Solutions

PRNewswire June 9, 2023

NORWALK, Conn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution in North America, announced a new partnership with Verdant Specialty Solutions. LBB Specialties will exclusively represent Verdant’s portfolio in Personal Care and be the preferred partner for Home & Hygiene Solutions in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and the Southeastern United States with comprehensive warehousing in each of these regions.

LBB Specialties LLC

“LBB Specialties is thrilled to announce our new partnership with Verdant Specialty Solutions, which expands even further our access to core chemistries for home and personal care,” said Christopher Nork, Senior Vice President of LBB Specialties Personal Care.

Verdant is a specialty chemical manufacturer with globally recognized brands and technologies with manufacturing locations in the US and Europe with a long history of providing solutions to the personal care, home & hygiene, and industrial segments.

“Verdant’s range of surfactant-based solutions complement LBB Specialties’ portfolio of active care ingredients, serving skin, hair, color cosmetics, toiletries, and home & hygiene applications,” said Todd Nelmark, President, and Chief Commercial Officer of Verdant Specialty Solutions. “The partnership between Verdant and LBBS is a great fit for both companies, and we look forward to continuing to drive growth in our chosen segments.” 

For more information on Verdant Specialty Solutions, please visit https://www.verdantspecialty.com/personal-care-products.

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients. It is a diversified supplier serving end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, advanced materials, and life sciences. LBB Specialties generates approximately $500 million in revenue and employs over 110 commercial team members. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:
Courtney Flood
[email protected]

 

SOURCE LBB Specialties LLC

