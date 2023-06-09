A Fun School Holiday To-Do: Meet and Greet with DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda at The Westin Surabaya

SURABAYA, Indonesia, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — School holiday has arrived! The Westin Surabaya presents an extraordinary holiday itinerary for families with DreamWorks Studio, namely “Wonderful Weekend with Kung Fu Panda“. The Westin Surabaya is the first hotel in Indonesia to officially present the Kung Fu Panda character from the 3D musical animation film by DreamWorks Studio. After previously having success with bringing in characters from the film “Trolls”, this time it was Po and Mei-Mei’s turn, a couple of panda characters to entertain the guests in Surabaya on weekends.

On Saturdays, the kids can enjoy a meet and greet with Po, the movie lead panda character who is expert in kung fu, and Mei-Mei, Po’s partner, for an afternoon tea session at The Westin Grand Ballroom. The kids can also take part in learning activities on basic kung fu techniques, decorating cakes and lanterns, while enjoying Kung Fu Panda themed snack and dessert, prepared by The Westin Culinary Team.

Meanwhile, on Sundays, Magnolia Restaurant serves a Kung Fu Panda themed brunch as well. The decoration of the China village covers this restaurant, decorated with Kung Fu Panda movie characters in every corner. Guests can enjoy a variety of Asian-style curated cuisine that are rich in taste, as if they were in China. They can also take pictures with Po and Mei-Mei who greet them from table to table.

“We surely don’t want to miss out on family vacation moments in this school holiday. For the second series of the DreamWorks Studio collaboration program with The Westin Surabaya, we present the famous character from Kung Fu Panda which is not only a favorite of children, but also other adult guests. Through the Westin Weekend program, we present a memorable experience, for a fun weekend with all the family,” said Reza Aryawarman, Hotel Manager of The Westin Surabaya.

“Wonderful Weekend with Kung Fu Panda” is part of The Westin Weekend, Westin’s special program that provides guests with a range of activities and amenities to enhance their weekend and to indulge guests in the most unforgettable weekend with this five-star hotel.

