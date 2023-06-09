AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Connectivity Everywhere: Sunwave’s Scenario-based Solutions Revealed at CommunicAsia

PRNewswire June 9, 2023

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the Asia Tech CommunicAsia exhibition, Sunwave Communications Co., Ltd. (Sunwave) (SZ:002115), a global leading provider of mobile communications solutions, revealed its scenario-based solutions for network infrastructure, providing customized services for various industries that cater to the clients’ specific needs.

In the rail transit field, Sunwave’s solutions have garnered widespread attention due to their successful deployments. Sunwave’s offerings encompass both commercial and public safety network solutions. Through a collaborative approach with clients, Sunwave has addressed the unique challenges of tunnel and underground environments through waterproof and dust-proof solutions. Moreover, Sunwave’s dual system backup ensures consistent signal strength and reliable operation, ensuring an uninterruptable mobile experience in high-speed train travel.

Sunwave Booth Garners Substantial Industry Attendance for In-Depth Exchange.

In Malaysia, Sunwave has deployed CrossFire High Power DAS products supporting multiple technology standards and frequencies, which enabled six operators to expand their mobile signal coverage. In addition, Sunwave also excels in Tetra networks providing public safety services for Malaysia‘s metro system. The Tetra system delivers 380-410MHz signal coverage for the entire metro line including metro stations and tunnels. An optical loop-back function ensures the stability and reliability in the event of fiber break ensuring uninterrupted operations.

In Singapore, Sunwave has deployed MIMO solution across Remote Units which ensured system stability. In the event of device malfunction, the other device will continue to operate. This solution resulted from Sunwave forward looking thinking in designing our solutions, making it an ideal choice for metros, railways and underground trains. The benefits to rail transit companies are increased network capacity, improved customer experience and increased profitability. Sunwave has demonstrated notable strengths in the Asia Pacific rail transit coverage market in recent years through numerous successful partnerships in both Singapore and Malaysia.

“Sunwave as a global company, offers a diverse solution portfolio to meet the requirements from multiple regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Latin America for office buildings, stadiums, schools, hospitals and others.” commented Tracy Yu, Vice President of Sunwave Overseas Business Department. Sunwave remains committed to the continuous development of next generation network with customer-driven innovation to empower businesses and unlock the full potential of digital transformation.

Sunwave Communications Co., Ltd, a global leading provider of mobile communication solutions, was founded in 1993. Listed on SZSE (SZ: 002115) in 2007, it specializes in wireless network infrastructure solutions, ranging from construction to operations services, offering first-class wireless network, wireless security, and satellite communications solutions. With over 30 years of experience, Sunwave’s products and solutions have been deployed in 200+ cities worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sunwave.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/connectivity-everywhere-sunwaves-scenario-based-solutions-revealed-at-communicasia-301847106.html

SOURCE Sunwave Communications Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.