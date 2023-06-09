Connectivity Everywhere: Sunwave’s Scenario-based Solutions Revealed at CommunicAsia

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the Asia Tech CommunicAsia exhibition, Sunwave Communications Co., Ltd. (Sunwave) (SZ:002115), a global leading provider of mobile communications solutions, revealed its scenario-based solutions for network infrastructure, providing customized services for various industries that cater to the clients’ specific needs.

In the rail transit field, Sunwave’s solutions have garnered widespread attention due to their successful deployments. Sunwave’s offerings encompass both commercial and public safety network solutions. Through a collaborative approach with clients, Sunwave has addressed the unique challenges of tunnel and underground environments through waterproof and dust-proof solutions. Moreover, Sunwave’s dual system backup ensures consistent signal strength and reliable operation, ensuring an uninterruptable mobile experience in high-speed train travel.

In Malaysia, Sunwave has deployed CrossFire High Power DAS products supporting multiple technology standards and frequencies, which enabled six operators to expand their mobile signal coverage. In addition, Sunwave also excels in Tetra networks providing public safety services for Malaysia‘s metro system. The Tetra system delivers 380-410MHz signal coverage for the entire metro line including metro stations and tunnels. An optical loop-back function ensures the stability and reliability in the event of fiber break ensuring uninterrupted operations.

In Singapore, Sunwave has deployed MIMO solution across Remote Units which ensured system stability. In the event of device malfunction, the other device will continue to operate. This solution resulted from Sunwave forward looking thinking in designing our solutions, making it an ideal choice for metros, railways and underground trains. The benefits to rail transit companies are increased network capacity, improved customer experience and increased profitability. Sunwave has demonstrated notable strengths in the Asia Pacific rail transit coverage market in recent years through numerous successful partnerships in both Singapore and Malaysia.

“Sunwave as a global company, offers a diverse solution portfolio to meet the requirements from multiple regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Latin America for office buildings, stadiums, schools, hospitals and others.” commented Tracy Yu, Vice President of Sunwave Overseas Business Department. Sunwave remains committed to the continuous development of next generation network with customer-driven innovation to empower businesses and unlock the full potential of digital transformation.

Sunwave Communications Co., Ltd, a global leading provider of mobile communication solutions, was founded in 1993. Listed on SZSE (SZ: 002115) in 2007, it specializes in wireless network infrastructure solutions, ranging from construction to operations services, offering first-class wireless network, wireless security, and satellite communications solutions. With over 30 years of experience, Sunwave’s products and solutions have been deployed in 200+ cities worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sunwave.com/

