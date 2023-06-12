Cobo Partners with Legend Trading to Offer OTC Services for Seamless Fiat-Crypto On/Off-Ramp

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cobo, a leading global digital asset custody solutions provider, today announces its strategic partnership with Legend Trading, a prominent US-regulated crypto trading firm. This collaboration will see the integration of Legend Trading’s over-the-counter (OTC) trading services into Cobo’s platform, providing users with compliant access to competitive fiat-to-crypto pricing and deep liquidity directly from their Cobo wallet.

With this partnership, Cobo’s clients can seamlessly set up accounts, complete KYC processes, and execute trades on Legend Trading, all within the secure framework of Cobo’s platform. In addition to an improved user experience, Cobo clients will also enjoy preferential trading rates. Legend Trading provides an aggregated liquidity pool of global cryptocurrencies, ensuring optimal pricing for Cobo’s institutional customers. The firm supports more than 40 fiat currencies, including but not limited to USD, GBP, CHF, EUR, JPY, and CAD. Furthermore, Legend Trading is also compatible with most major payment mechanisms like Swift, Wire, SEPA, and Faster Payments On top of that, it also has a built-in “KYC Connect” feature which streamlines the entire onboarding process., eliminating redundant procedures.

“Our collaboration with Cobo marks a significant step forward in the cryptocurrency industry, offering the community with a secure, seamless, and reliable platform to manage their digital assets. We are excited about the tremendous opportunities this partnership will bring, and we look forward to working together to provide the best possible service to our clients,” said Hao Chen, the CEO & Co-Founder of Legend Trading.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Legend Trading to expand our on/off-ramp services to our valued clients. By combining our collective expertise and resources, we can provide institutional users with a one-stop-shop to manage their crypto assets and enjoy a simple, seamless and convenient trading experience,” said Dr Changhao Jiang, Co-Founder and CTO of Cobo.

About Cobo

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, Cobo is one of the largest digital asset custodians globally, trusted by over 500 institutional clients across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North and South America, with billions of dollars in assets under custody.

Cobo offers a comprehensive suite of custody technologies from full custody (HSM-based), to co-managed custody (MPC-based), and fully decentralized self-custody (smart contract-based). On top of custody solutions, Cobo also provides Wallet-as-a-Service, SuperLoop (off-exchange settlement network), and Argus (on-chain DeFi investment tools with role-based access controls).

For more information, please visit https://www.cobo.com/

About Legend Trading

Legend Trading is a leading, U.S.-regulated cryptocurrency trading firm trusted by over 800 institutional clients. It offers high-quality trading services, with a focus on asset custody security, regulatory compliance, robust IT infrastructure and settlement efficiency. Legend Pay, Legend Trading’s payment service, specializes in providing fiat-to-crypto payment gateways and financial solutions to crypto platforms. As a regulated financial institution, Legend Trading strives to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional financial systems through its innovative services. A list of Legend Trading’s cases can be found here.

Website: https://www.legendtrading.com/

Showcases: https://legendtrading.com/cases

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cobo-partners-with-legend-trading-to-offer-otc-services-for-seamless-fiat-crypto-onoff-ramp-301845647.html

SOURCE Cobo