Noodoe Announces Strategic Investment from ABM

PRNewswire June 13, 2023

Through their joint work, Noodoe and ABM will accelerate the adoption of sustainable transportation by redefining market expectations for exceptional EV charging experiences.

HOUSTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Noodoe, a global developer of electric vehicle (EV) charging software, is pleased to announce a key investment from ABM (NYSE: ABM), one of the nation’s largest providers of facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management.

(PRNewsfoto/Noodoe Inc)

A preeminent installer of EV charging stations, with over 28,000 installed to date, ABM is investing in Noodoe through its ABM Ventures program to support growth and broader collaboration between the two companies. 

The investment is being announced simultaneously with ABM’s unveiling of its first branded EV charging solution managed by the branded cloud-based ABM EV OS platform enabled by Noodoe.

“ABM fosters the best customer experiences, enabling companies to effortlessly integrate sustainable business practices. We are excited to partner with ABM to drive the transition to electrified transportation,” said John Wang, Chairman of Noodoe Group. “Together, we will bring the best EV charging experience to EV charging station owners, operators, and users in parking lots from coast to coast.”

“As a market leader in sustainable infrastructure, power, and bundled energy solutions, we are always looking for pioneering innovations and tech-forward services, and Noodoe’s expertise is unmatched,” said Mark Hawkinson, President of Technical Solutions at ABM. “This exciting new partnership is a natural next step for ABM, strengthening our client offerings as a single source to meet their rapidly growing EV needs.”

ABM’s investment in Noodoe will drive forward the efforts of both companies in ushering in an era of customer-centric EV charging, creating the best possible experiences for drivers and charging service providers alike.

About Noodoe Inc.
Noodoe’s vision is to put the best EV charging experience in every parking lot via Noodoe EV charging stations running Noodoe EV OS, today’s most advanced operating system for running intelligent charging infrastructures. Flexible and innovative, Noodoe develops next-generation solutions to meet any business’ EV charging needs. By automating all operations of the EV charging network, including 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic billing, payment processing, and infrastructure diagnostics, Noodoe EV OS enables Charging Service Providers worldwide to achieve the lowest possible operating costs. noodoe.com

About ABM
ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue approaching $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/noodoe-announces-strategic-investment-from-abm-301848335.html

SOURCE Noodoe Inc

