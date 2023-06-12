AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

European Political Summit highlights ongoing revolution in Moldovan wine

PRNewswire June 13, 2023

CHISINAU, Moldova, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Moldova’s dynamic and growing wine industry played a key role in the second edition of the European Political Summit, held on June 1st. Over 500 international journalists joined 47 delegates from across Europe at the magnificent Mimi Castle in Bulboaca – a Moldovan winery connecting beauty, authenticity, and taste. The EPC debate on the most pertinent issues facing the continent today was hosted by a non-EU country for the first time – a clear validation of Moldova’s growing economic and strategic importance and orientation to the EU integration.

During the summit, visitors were taken on a whirlwind tour of the nation’s vitally important wine industry: Moldova is now the 14th largest wine exporter in the world, contributing around 3% to GDP. Indeed, it is the country with the most grapevines per capita, as Jancis Robinson MW observed in a Financial Times article entitled: ‘Moldova navigates the politics of winemaking’.  “Moldova has many natural advantages as a wine producer,” said Robinson.  “Furthermore, many Moldovan vineyards can boast of two similarities with fashionable Burgundy: latitude and limestone.” Moldovan wines have also won 5,014 international awards over the past decade, and the momentum keeps growing.

But for some visitors, Moldova’s indigenous grape varieties and unique terroirs were a gem waiting to be discovered. Wine of Moldova (a national wine brand) was therefore delighted to organise a special event exclusively for accredited journalists. Entitled “Taste Moldova – Meet our local producers!,” the program showcased Moldova’s high-quality wine, tourism, and agricultural products. Each journalist received a registration kit, which included a selection of Moldovan wines to savour and experience firsthand.

Wine of Moldova also relished the opportunity to share its strategic vision for the industry’s future sustainable development. This year, the promotional body launched a #10yearsofwinerevolution campaign, designed to highlight how – and why – the country’s wine industry is adapting to compete on the world stage. 

Its key stakeholders, meanwhile, are planning to raise $500 million over the next five years, investing significant capital in land and equipment. Moldova is also committed to becoming a world-class tourism destination, with a growing number of wineries offering authentic experiences that emulate the best of Napa, Stellenbosch, and Mendoza. Indigenous varieties, new-wave producers, a historic winemaking culture: Moldova is already preparing for the next major international event as an opportunity to present its exceptional wines to the world.

 

SOURCE Wine of Moldova

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.