AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Global 300mm Fab Equipment Spending Forecast to Reach Record $119 Billion in 2026, SEMI Reports

PRNewswire June 14, 2023

MILPITAS, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global 300mm fab equipment spending for front-end facilities next year is expected to begin a growth streak to a US$119 billion record high in 2026 following a decline in 2023, SEMI highlighted today in its quarterly 300mm Fab Outlook Report to 2026. Strong demand for high-performance computing, automotive applications and improved demand for memory will fuel double-digit spending in equipment investments over the three-year period.

After the projected 18% drop to US$74 billion this year, global 300mm fab equipment spending is forecast to rise 12% to $US82 billion in 2024, 24% to US$101.9 billion in 2025 and 17% to US$118.8 billion in 2026.

“The projected equipment spending growth wave underscores the strong secular demand for semiconductors,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. “The foundry and memory sectors will figure prominently in this expansion, pointing to demand for chips across a wide breadth of end markets and applications.”

300mm Fab Equipment Spending

Regional Growth

Korea is expected to lead global 300mm fab equipment spending in 2026 with US$30.2 billion in investments, nearly doubling from US$15.7 billion in 2023. Taiwan is forecast to invest US$23.8 billion in 2026, up from US$22.4 billion this year, and Mainland China is projected to log US$16.1 billion in spending in 2026, an increase from US$14.9 billion in 2023. Americas equipment spending is expected to nearly double from US$9.6 billion this year to US$18.8 billion in 2026.

Segment Growth

Foundry is projected to lead other segments in equipment spending at US$62.1 billion in 2026, an increase from US$44.6 billion in 2023, followed by memory at US$42.9 billion, a 170% increase from 2023. Analog spending is forecast to increase from US$5 billion this year to US$6.2 billion in 2026. The microprocessor/microcontroller, discrete (mainly power devices), and optoelectronics segments are expected to see spending declines in 2026, while investments in logic is forecast to rise.

The SEMI 300mm Fab Outlook Report To 2026 report lists 369 facilities and lines globally, including 53 high-probability facilities expected to start operation during the four years starting in 2023.  

About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG), Nano-Bio Materials Consortium (NBMC), and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

Association Contacts

Michael Hall/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7988
Email: [email protected]

Christian G. Dieseldorff/SEMI US
Phone: 1.408.943.7940
Email: [email protected] 

Chih-Wen Liu/SEMI Taiwan
Phone: 886.3.560.1777
Email: [email protected]

SEMI® connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit http://www.semi.org

 

SOURCE SEMI

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.