AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Solar N Plus Achieves Dun & Bradstreet 4A1 High Rating

PRNewswire June 14, 2023

CHUZHOU, China, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Solar N Plus New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (Solar N Plus), a manufacturing expert of TOPCon technology, is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious Dun & Bradstreet (D & B) 4A1 rating, indicating its excellent financial strength and credit condition. This recognition further solidifies the company’s position as a reliable and credible player in the solar energy industry.

D & B has been a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics for almost 200 years, and their renowned rating system assesses enterprises’ financial strength and credit condition. According to the Business Information Report for Solar N Plus, provided by D&B, the company has been awarded the prestigious D&B Rating of 4A1. This rating indicates a robust financial position, with a tangible net worth ranging from 85,000,000 to 449,000,000. Furthermore, Solar N Plus has received a composite credit appraisal of 1, signifying a high level of creditworthiness. Overall, Solar N Plus belongs to the esteemed Quality Group, showcasing its industry-leading performance.

“D & B is one of the most reputable global business credit reporting agencies, and its reports have long been a crucial reference for numerous financial institutions in assessing corporate credit and risk,” said Ashley Wang, General Manager of International Sales and Marketing at Solar N Plus, “Achieving such a high rating is closely tied to Solar N Plus’s unwavering focus on sustainable development, stable operations, and strong financial health.”

Solar N Plus is dedicated to continuously enhancing the value of its solar products, earning trust from global customers and third-party organizations. In the future, Solar N Plus will continue to collaborate with global partners to accelerate the global adoption of clean energy, contributing to the low-carbon transition.

About Solar N Plus

Solar N Plus is an experienced manufacturer and provider of solar cells and modules. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, the company offers efficient and reliable solutions for the renewable energy market.

For more information, please visit www.solarnplus.com

SOURCE Solar N Plus New Energy Technology Co., LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.