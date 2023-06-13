AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Empowering the Future with Open Source! 2023 Openatom Global Open Source Summit Opened in Beijing Today

PRNewswire June 13, 2023

BEIJING, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 11th, centering around the theme of “Empowering the Future with Open Source”, the opening ceremony of the 2023 Openatom Global Open Source Summit is held in Beijing. The summit is hosted by the Organizing Committee of 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference, and held by the Openatom Foundation, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, and Management Committee of Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area. The summit brings together government officials, experts, academicians, international open source leaders, top enterprises, renowned universities, software industrial parks, mainstream media, open source innovators and star developers, to share their achievements and thoughts, and to discuss the open source technology trends and blueprint from perspectives such as macroeconomic policies, innovative applications, collaboration, and ecosystem construction.

At scene of the opening ceremony, there were multiple activities, including the launch of the Beijing International Open Source Community, a donation ceremony for open source projects, as well as the launch of the Collective Intelligence Paradigm project and the AtomGit code collaboration platform.

The 3-day 2023 Openatom Global Open Source Summit features a series of events, including an opening ceremony and summit forum, more than 20 sub-forums, exhibition for open source achievements and key projects, and a developers’ night. By combining advantageous resources from government, industry, academia, research, application, innovation, investment, and finance sectors, the summit aims to accelerate the development of open source ecosystem from an international perspective and with the latest global experiences.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/empowering-the-future-with-open-source-2023-openatom-global-open-source-summit-opened-in-beijing-today-301849543.html

SOURCE OPENATOM FOUNDATION

