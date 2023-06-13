AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

upGrad enters Pacific Region to set up the largest Institute of Medical Sciences

PRNewswire June 13, 2023

ATLANTA, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — upGrad, Asia’s largest integrated learning skilling and workforce development company announced the setting up of upGrad Institute of Medical Sciences (UIMS), a fully-offline campus in the Republic of Vanuatu to attract and train global talent with modern-day clinical competencies and build the next crop of skilled medical practitioners. The company earmarks $10 million to launch the university. 

(L-R) Phalgun Kompalli Co-founder, Mayank Kumar Co-founder & MD, and Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson & Co-founder, upGrad

UIMS is expected to invite enrolments from the second half of June this year.

The announcement comes soon after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 12-point development agenda for the Pacific Island Nations while making healthcare, renewable energy, and cyber-security the focus areas of development. He further allocated a significant budget to build a super-speciality cardiology hospital in Fiji. 

“We have been working with the Ministry of Health & Govt. of Vanuatu at all levels to incubate a fully-offline educational campus to bring the world-class and recognised curriculum to the region natives and also promote the internationalisation of higher education. This initiative is a part of our multi-campus strategy where we aim to set up at least 3 medical schools in the Pacific region along with a few more in select geographies. As our conversation advances, the GOI’s support has come in time and highlights the shared commitment to introduce strong growth pillars for the country. Our expansion will also accelerate cross-border synergies between the two countries and put Vanuatu on the world map for all good reasons,” said Gaurav Kumar, Head of Corporate Development & M&As at upGrad. 

The official statement also highlighted that up to 10 meritorious candidates from Vanuatu will be given a 100% scholarship on tuition fees and the proposed medical school will also be training doctors at the Port Vila Hospital periodically, on new developments in medicine and patient care. upGrad has on-boarded Debtirtha Banerjee to spearhead operations in Pacific region and across select geographies for setting up other medical schools. In his almost 2 decades of work experience, Deb has spent 13 years in Education and worked across Advertising, Automobiles, Publishing, and Healthcare sectors.

Vanuatu is at the centre of the educational revolution which also makes it a business-ready geography for us. We are on a mission to make our outcome-focused pedagogy a global phenomenon and our strategic expansion will allow us to build a highly-equipped learning institute for the world to see. We have a strong presence in Australia, and this move in Vanuatu, which shares proximity with Australia and New Zealand, will be a critical piece in strengthening our South Pacific footprints,” concluded Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder & Chairperson, upGrad. 

The India HQ skilling giant has also committed $50,000 to Vanuatu Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to further enhance healthcare services at the Port Vila Central Hospital in the region. It will provide the Govt. of Vanuatu with a new tranche of technology and financial aid and the ability to scale across boundaries.

About upGrad

Started in 2015, upGrad is Asia’s largest integrated Learning, Skilling, and Workforce Development Company. The offerings range from online & hybrid Degree programs to pathway and study abroad programs to certification and Bootcamps to Diploma, Master’s and Doctorate programs for working professionals. upGrad provides most of these programs to enterprise clients through its B2B arm along with recruitment and staffing services. To date, upGrad has enrolled 10 million+ learners from 70+ countries, boasts a network of 300+ direct global university partners, wide line-up of 2500+ pathway connections, 20,000+ recruitment partners, and an enterprise arm with 3000 corporate partners, worldwide. www.upgrad.com

 

upGrad Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/upgrad-enters-pacific-region-to-set-up-the-largest-institute-of-medical-sciences-301849563.html

SOURCE upGrad Education Private Limited

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.