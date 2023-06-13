AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supported by BRI, Indonesia vs. Argentina FIFA Match Day Projected to Surpass IDR 500 Billion in Economic Turnover

PRNewswire June 14, 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) reinforces its commitment as one of the sponsors for the Indonesia vs. Argentina FIFA Match Day on 19 June 2023 at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium. With BRI’s Credit Cards, Online Debit Cards, as well as BRI Virtual Account (BRIVA) payments which can be made at BRI ATMs, AgenBRILink, and BRI’s SuperApp BRImo, customers can secure their seats and enjoy exclusive benefits during the ticket presale on 5 June 2023.

As the reigning champion of the 2022 World Cup, Argentina’s visit to Indonesia for the FIFA Match Day has garnered significant attention from the Indonesian audience. The highly anticipated game, featuring Lionel Messi and his teammates, is projected to generate a substantial economic turnover of approximately IDR 500 billion.

The upcoming Indonesia vs. Argentina FIFA Match Day is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy, benefiting a wide range of stakeholders, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Ahmad Heri Firdaus, a Researcher at the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (INDEF), has highlighted various factors that contribute to the expected economic turnover.

“Through factors such as merchandise, broadcasting rights, sponsorships, accommodations, transportations, and the food and beverage industry, including MSMEs operating in these sectors, we anticipate an estimated economic turnover of approximately IDR 500 billion,” explained Ahmad. “This match is expected to invigorate economic activities across the board, from upstream to downstream and related industries.”

Aside from the significant economic impact, Erick Thohir, Indonesia’s Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, and the Chairman of the Football Association on Indonesia (PSSI), expressed that the FIFA Match Day is crucial in building the character of Indonesian football. “Shaping the national team requires more than just a month or two; it is a process that must begin now,” emphasized Erick.

Sunarso, BRI’s President Director, stated that organizing this event in Indonesia demonstrates BRI’s commitment to supporting national football and its pursuit of global achievements. “The FIFA Match Day between Indonesia and Argentina presents a great opportunity and potential for stimulating the economy, including for MSMEs involved in this event,” said Sunarso.

Information about Bank BRI can be accessed at www.bri.co.id.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/supported-by-bri-indonesia-vs-argentina-fifa-match-day-projected-to-surpass-idr-500-billion-in-economic-turnover-301849986.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

