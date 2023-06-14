Grand Opening of the Inaugural Asia New Vision Forum Distinguished Guests Gather to Deliberate on ‘Calibrating the Compass’

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 12, the inaugural Asia New Vision Forum commenced at the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Organized by Caixin Global with the support and collaboration of the Singapore government, the forum received official backing from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). As the first international business summit organized by a Chinese media organization after the pandemic, the forum attracted over 400 policymakers, business leaders, and renowned scholars from the Asia-Pacific region and around the world. Focused on the theme “Calibrating the Compass,” the forum provided a platform for insightful discussions revolving around four visions: Global, Home, Tech, and Green.

Hu Shuli, publisher of Caixin, and John Thornton, executive chairman of Barrick Gold and co-chair of the board of trustees of the Asia Society, served as co-chairs of the forum. In her opening remarks, Hu Shuli said, “We are witnessing the dawn of the Asian Century, where outstanding cities should not only be a venue for dialogue, but also a hub for solutions and a cradle for innovation.” She also disclosed that Caixin has more than 1 million paid global subscribers. “Through our dedication to professional journalism, with which we have tried to promote meaningful dialogue at home and abroad, Caixin has become a trusted voice with influence far beyond national boundaries,” she said.

As more of the world’s wealth becomes concentrated in the U.S. and China, the two largest economies need to stop fighting and start rebuilding their relationship, and Asia could play a key role, said John Thornton at the first Asia New Vision Forum in Singapore. Hopes of rekindling the relationship between Beijing and Washington may lie in Asia, Thornton said.

Heng Swee Keat, Singapore’s deputy prime minister and coordinating minister for economic policies, delivered the keynote speech. He said peace and stability are the most critical prerequisites for continued growth and development in Asia and the world at large. The bilateral relationship between China and the United States is of paramount importance. He also stressed the need for positive measures in Asia and other parts of the world to promote greater global cooperation.

The forum spanned two days and featured over 30 dialogues and thematic discussions covering a wide range of hot topics including the global economy, Asia-Pacific cooperation, financial innovation, digital governance, green technology, and health care. Participants from various fields engaged in candid exchanges and in-depth discussions, focusing on the leading issues shaping the development of Asia and the world and seeking global development strategies together.

While the global pandemic has largely subsided, the world economy still faces numerous adjustments, including inflationary pressures, banking bubbles, household debt, and supply chain crises. These challenges have become more complex due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers, who is a Harvard University president emeritus and Charles W. Eliot University Professor, joined the forum remotely to provide insights into the global economic and financial landscape in the post-pandemic era and to explore prospects and opportunities for international cooperation.

The opening thematic discussion, titled “Navigating a multipolar world: Balancing power and cooperation in the world,” featured remarks by four prominent speakers. They were Philipp Rösler, former vice chancellor of Germany; Marcos Troyjo, former deputy economy minister and special secretary for foreign trade & international affairs of Brazil, who is also a former president of the New Development Bank; Wang Yanzhi, former president of the Silk Road Fund; and Jia Qingguo, professor of the School of International Studies and director of the Institute for Global Cooperation and Understanding at Peking University. They explored how emerging economies can respond to the geopolitical era and rebuild stable cooperative orders, and the role of international organizations in this context.

During the forum’s first-day luncheon, a special fireside chat session featured Wang Gungwu, historian, educator, and university professor at the National University of Singapore who is also a former vice chancellor (president) of the University of Hong Kong, in conversation with Song Bing, senior vice president of the Berggruen Institute who is also director of the Berggruen China Center. They engaged in a discussion on “Civilizations’ crossroads, what can history teach us?” Wang Gungwu said, “The people of ASEAN countries speak different languages and may never fully understand each other, but they can still live in peace, build the concept of an integrated region together and share common interests.”

The electric vehicle industry in Southeast Asia is experiencing a significant boom, presenting lucrative opportunities for businesses. During the panel discussion titled “Accelerating the EV Revolution: Unlocking Opportunities and Overcoming Challenges in the EV Industry,” Nicolas D Kanter, president director of Aneka Tambang, and Ian Zhu, managing partner of NIO Capital, participated and discussed relevant topics.

Over the past half-century, the Asia-Pacific region has made significant progress in areas such as economic growth, trade development, structural transformation, poverty reduction, health care, and education. It has emerged as a new engine of global economic growth. The forum featured several discussions focusing on Asian issues, including “From trade to investment, is China + 1 happening in Asia?” “Financial stability: The recent turmoil and lessons for Asia,” “Investing in Asia Pacific,” and “Impact investment and philanthropy in Asia.” These discussions provided multidimensional perspectives from global, Asian, and Chinese viewpoints to discern development directions and understand innovative trends.

Prominent speakers included Wendy Cutler, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and former acting deputy U.S. Trade representative; Xu Qiyuan, deputy director of the Institute of World Economics and Politics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and deputy director of the Research Centre of the International Financial; Andrew Sheng, distinguished fellow of the Asia Global Institute of the University of Hong Kong; Lee Jih-chu, vice chairman of Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank and former chairman of the Bank of Taiwan; Ridha D. M. Wirakusumah, CEO of the Indonesia Investment Authority; Fang Fenglei, founder and chairman of Hopu Investments; Dominic Barton, chair of Rio Tinto and chair of LeapFrog Investments; and Lim Seok Hui, CEO of the Philanthropy Asia Alliance of Temasek Trust.

The forum covered a wide range of topics. On the first day, there were roundtable discussions on “Evolving consumer preferences post-COVID: What’s the new normal?” “Biotechnology in shaping our future” and “Outlook on trends in medical and health innovations.” These roundtables sparked enthusiastic conversations about emerging consumer trends, new technologies, and environmental developments. Distinguished guests discussing the topics included Kevin Li, chairman of Mojia Biotech; Doug Cameron, co-president of Monolith Holdings; and Alex Ward, chief operating officer of Next Gen Foods.

On June 13, the forum will continue to focus on key topics such as geopolitics, technology, and green energy in the Asia-Pacific region and globally. The agenda includes discussions on “Opportunities and challenges of digital governance: The Singapore experience,” “Innovating to net zero: From green tech to business model,” “Global development initiative: A Southeast Asian perspective,” “Tech innovation: Breakthroughs and boundaries,” “Women leaders in Asia’s new economy,” “Achieving inclusive growth through digitalization,” “Seeking green solutions for cities,” and “Investing in Southeast Asia.” Prominent speakers will include Josephine Teo, Singapore’s minister for communications and information, second minister for home affairs, and minister-in-charge of smart nation and cybersecurity; Santisouk Simmalavong, deputy minister of technology and communications of the Lao PDR; Chan Heng Chee, ambassador-at-large in Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Cecilia Skingsley, head of BIS Innovation Hub and a former deputy governor of the Sveriges Riksbank (the central bank of Sweden); Zhang Jianyu, executive director of the BRI Green Development Institute; Calvin Chenggang Fu, chairman and president of the China Innovation Finance Institute and China president of the Federation of International Financial Centres & International Innovation Centres.

Attending the themed dinner and speaking on the second day will be Gan Kim Yong, Singapore’s minister for trade and industry; Kishore Mahbubani, distinguished fellow of the Asia Research Institute of the National University of Singapore; John Thornton, executive chairman of Barrick Gold and co-chair of the board of trustees of the Asia Society.

In addition to the two-day conference, the forum will also organize special company visits. Nearly 100 representatives from business enterprises will visit iconic technological and green companies in Singapore, including the Urban Redevelopment Authority, LinkedIn Asia Pacific, and Next Gen Foods. They will engage in discussions with Liu Thai Ker, chairman of MORROW, former chief architect of the Singapore Housing and Development Board, and former chief planner of the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The Asia New Vision Forum aims to shape important international agendas and provide a platform for exchange from global, Asian, and Chinese perspectives, helping the international community gain a better understanding of the real Asia and China.

