AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

H3C Joins Responsible Business Alliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Ethics, Social Responsibility, and ESG Management

PRNewswire June 14, 2023

BEIJING, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — H3C, the Leader in Digital Solutions, has announced its new affiliate membership in the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), the world’s largest industry coalition dedicated to responsible business conduct in global supply chains. As part of H3C’s longstanding commitment to ethics and compliance, this strategic move aims to reinforce H3C’s capabilities in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) management and strengthen the company’s ability to carry out its social responsibility.

Established in 2004 by a group of leading electronics companies, the RBA has evolved to include electronics, retail, auto and toy companies, among others. The nonprofit alliance’s mission is to drive sustainable value for workers, the environment and business throughout the global supply chain. Today, the RBA, along with its Responsible Minerals, Labor and Factory Initiatives, has more than 500 members with combined annual revenues exceeding $7.7 trillion.

As a new affiliate member of the RBA, H3C will align its operations with the provisions of the RBA Code of Conduct, while also working to encourage its first-tier suppliers to comply with the same standards. This development reflects H3C’s dedication to “Shaping the Digital Future for a Better Life” and its principles of honesty, good faith and high standards of business conduct.

Joining the RBA allows H3C to leverage the alliance’s industry-leading standards and practices and benefit from its comprehensive training and assessment tools, driving continuous improvement in social, environmental and ethical responsibility across global supply chains.

“We are committed to pursuing the material and spiritual well-being of all our staff and contributing to the progress and development of human society,” said Tony Yu, CEO & President of H3C. “Every decision we make is crucial. We will take responsibility for our actions and their results and will be proud of this effort.”

H3C’s new membership in the RBA reinforces the company’s unwavering commitment to ethical and responsible business practices. The membership in the RBA is set to contribute significantly to H3C’s position as a responsible leader in the digital economy, enhancing its role in the digital world and its wider societal contributions.

H3C is focused on cooperating with the RBA and its members to create a sustainable and ethically responsible global supply chain, as the company works towards a better digital future for all.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/h3c-joins-responsible-business-alliance-reinforcing-commitment-to-ethics-social-responsibility-and-esg-management-301850637.html

SOURCE H3C

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.