INEOS Styrolution receives Best Supplier Award 2023 from Sichuan Changhong Electric

INEOS Styrolution supplies Styrolution ® PS for Sichuan Changhong Electric’s (Changhong) line of air conditioners

PS for Sichuan Changhong Electric’s (Changhong) line of air conditioners Award acknowledges INEOS Styrolution’s consistent quality, supply stability and excellent customer service

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, has been awarded the Best Supplier Award 2023 from Changhong, one of the top domestic home appliance brands in China, at the company’s annual supplier conference held in Sichuan, China.

Changhong specifies Styrolution® PS, a high gloss, easy-flow and high impact injection molding grade for the housing of its air conditioner product line.

Mr. GuangQuan Wang, General Manager, Supply Chain Management Center, Sichuan Changhong Electric, says, “As one of China’s leading home appliance brands, we appreciate INEOS Styrolution’s outstanding reputation, excellent customer service and consistent product quality to meet the design requirements of our air conditioner product line.”

“We are delighted to receive this award as it is a recognition our commitment to deliver value and support our customers’ growth and success in their markets,” comments Lyman Lai, China Sales Manager, INEOS Styrolution. “We are proud to work with an established leader like Changhong and look forward to further enhancing this partnership in the future.”

Styrolution® PS impact modified polystyrene resins are a line of robust grades suitable for extrusion and injection molding, designed to fulfill a variety of customers’ needs. Whether the application is intended for a single use yogurt cup or a durable refrigerator liner, Styrolution PS HIPS resins can meet the demands of technically challenging applications.

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the world’s leading styrenics supplier, with a high-performing portfolio of styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialty products. With more than 90 years of innovation in materials science, INEOS Styrolution is focused on customer satisfaction with differentiated solutions that provide a competitive edge as well as investments in technology that enable closed loop recyclability for styrenics while reducing our carbon emissions. INEOS Styrolution applications can be found in many everyday products across multiple industries: including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging, and toys/sports. Operating 16 production sites in nine countries, the company is a wholly owned subsidiary of INEOS Group Limited and employs approximately 3,100 people. Sales were 6.6 billion euros in 2022.

More information: www.ineos-styrolution.com

In 2023, INEOS marks 25 years since its inception

On 5 May 1998, the first deal was signed to buy former BP site at Antwerp from INSPEC under the INEOS name, with 300 staff at a cost of £80m. Since this first deal, INEOS has completed hundreds of deals in petrochemicals, oil & gas, and energy growing to a $65bn revenue group with 36 businesses in 29 countries and 26,000 staff.

Over recent years, INEOS has expanded beyond the industrial heart with investment in consumer brands, sports and charities.

What defines INEOS is its scale, people and culture; asking the big questions to tackle global challenges – with grit, rigour and humour. And with remarkable people, achieving extraordinary outcomes.

25 years is a moment in time, to look back on what has been built and to look forward to what is to come. INEOS is ambitious and continues to look for new opportunities and go for growth. Follow the INEOS journey and see where it leads.

Follow us on Twitter (@styrolution).

Contact

Hui Boon Kwa

Senior Communications Manager, Asia Pacific

INEOS Styrolution APAC Pte Ltd.

111 Somerset Road

#14-16 to 21 TripleOne Somerset

Singapore 238164

Phone: +65 69338393

Email: [email protected]

Internet: www.ineos-styrolution.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ineos-styrolution-receives-best-supplier-award-2023-from-sichuan-changhong-electric-301849141.html

SOURCE INEOS Styrolution APAC