  • new product

Hypertherm Associates announces CorePlus gas connect console for XPR cutting systems

PRNewswire June 14, 2023

HANOVER, N.H., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hypertherm Associates, a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, today announced the launch of CorePlus™, the gas connect console for XPR® X-Definition® cutting systems.

The CorePlus gas connect console is positioned between the current Core™ and VWI™ (Vented Water Injection) consoles and introduces argon gas capability for customers that primarily cut mild steel. The gas console offers all Core console capabilities plus argon marking and an increase in piercing thickness with argon-assist enhanced piercing capability.

“With the introduction of argon gas, customers gain valuable capabilities from their XPR plasma cutting system which deliver better outcomes in production” said Marty Geheran, Product Marketing Manager for Heavy Industrial Plasma.

  • Argon marking – The ability to mark with argon significantly improves the quality of marks made with the XPR system. With the Core gas connect console, customers are limited to marking with nitrogen gas only.
  • Enhanced piercing – With argon-assist technology, customers can pierce 10% thicker mild steel at 170A and 300A compared with standard production pierce capacity.

Like the Core, the CorePlus console offers full X-Definition capability on mild steel and entry-level capability on stainless steel and aluminum with nitrogen as its plasma gas. This includes particularly good results on thin stainless steel through the Hypertherm HDi cutting process. As the other XPR gas consoles, the CorePlus console can be fully controlled through the CNC for high productivity and ease of use.

For more information please visit: https://www.hypertherm.com/en-US/hypertherm/xpr/xpr300/ 

Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that result in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com.

Contact: Cherrist Chuah at 65-68412489 or [email protected] 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hypertherm-associates-announces-coreplus-gas-connect-console-for-xpr-cutting-systems-301850477.html

SOURCE Hypertherm Associates

