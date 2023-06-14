AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ACCLAIMED CHEF MARK LA BROOY FROM THREE BLUE DUCKS TAKES OVER STARFISH BLOO AT W BALI – SEMINYAK

PRNewswire June 14, 2023

DENPASAR, Indonesia, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The award-winning oceanfront restaurant, Starfish Bloo at W Bali – Seminyak, is excited to welcome the co-owner chef of Three Blue Ducks, Mark La Brooy.  Flying from the land down under in Sydney, Australia, Chef Mark together with W Bali’s Director of Culinary, Norberto Palacios will plate up fresh inspiring creations with a unique story behind each dish throughout the weekend starting from Friday, 30 June to Sunday, 2 July 2023.

The exclusive dining experience is specially created for those who want to indulge their tastebuds with the same comforts of a homecooked meal.

This exceptional collaboration will kick off on Friday, 30 June 2023 at 5:30 pm, with sunset cocktails and canapés hosted by the legendary Chef Mark La Brooy and Chef Norberto. While witnessing the magical sunset, both chefs will explain the upcoming dinner and Sunday brunch offerings. Priced at IDR 500,000++ guests can enjoy two-hour free-flow cocktails and canapés.

On the following day, Saturday, 1 July 2023, from 6 PM onwards, Chef Mark and Chef Norberto have designed menus inspired by their passion for world travel to share great food with a sustainable approach to living.

During this dining experience, both chefs will be presenting an array of flavors that will ignite guests’ palates with an elevated menu that inspires experiences and brings together an epic spread to be shared with family and friends. The food offerings will highlight all the island’s fresh ingredients and produce, including freshly-caught seafood and hand-picked vegetables – all cooked using the finest local spices.

To wrap it up, Bali’s best Sunday brunch will be completed with a specially curated pop-up with a live cooking station by Chef Mark himself presenting creations using the freshest ingredients. This limited edition Sunday brunch will be held on Sunday, 2 July 2023, from 12 PM3:30 PM.

Mark La Brooy is the Chef and Co-Owner of the renowned Australian restaurant, Three Blue Ducks, along with his talented chef partners. Established in 2010, the restaurant was born out of the desire to offer a more sustainable and ethical approach to Australian dining.

“I am so excited to collaborate with Chef Mark to present a delectable special dinner for guests highlighting and presenting all fresh ingredients that will make blow you away as the local spices meet the freshly-caught seafood and vegetable,” said Norberto Palacios, Director of Culinary, W Bali – Seminyak.

The dinner is priced at IDR 900,000++ per person for food and non-alcohol package and an additional IDR 600,000++ per person for alcoholic beverages. While the limited edition Sunday brunch is priced at IDR 850,000++ per person for the food and non-alcohol package, IDR 1,620,000++ for the food and alcohol package, and IDR 2,550,000++ for the food and champagne package.

For more information or to make a reservation, call +62 361 3000 106 or email [email protected].

Media contact:

Jonathan Jeremy
B&F Marketing Manager
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/acclaimed-chef-mark-la-brooy-from-three-blue-ducks-takes-over-starfish-bloo-at-w-bali–seminyak-301850479.html

SOURCE W Bali – Seminyak

