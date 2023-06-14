AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Huawei and Sunline Jointly Launch the Digital CORE Solution to Help Banks Go Digital

PRNewswire June 14, 2023

SHANGHAI, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sunline is an important partner of Huawei in the financial industry. The two parties unveiled several joint solutions at Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit (HIFS) 2023. Deep diving into digital and intelligent transformation, Huawei and Sunline are moving toward the future of digital finance.

During the summit, Philip Hong, Senior System Architect of Sunline, shared his insights into the trend of banks’ core modernization and how banks can transform their core banking business from a single architecture to a new application architecture.

Philip Hong, Senior System Architect of Sunline

 

Luan Wenyi, Senior Solution Director of Sunline

Luan Wenyi, Senior Solution Director of Sunline, noted that the Digital CORE Solution, which is built based on Huawei Cloud, will facilitate banks’ digital transformation, and help them achieve visualized operations, quickly acquire new users, and boost business growth.

Apart from sharing insightful thoughts at the summit, Sunline also launched two products oriented to countries outside China jointly with Huawei: mCore and iCore, which are created based on a robust, scalable, and future-proof technical architecture. Leveraging the integration of cloud computing, micro-services, distributed framework, and API, mCore and iCore can seamlessly connect to other systems and applications.

The all-round and in-depth collaboration between Huawei and Sunline has made the two parties go global and create an increasing number of success stories worldwide. In the future, Huawei and Sunline will continue to work together and innovate, accelerating the digital transformation of the global financial industry.

For more information about HIFS 2023, please refer to:

https://e.huawei.com/en/events/2023/industries/finance/finance-summit

CONTACT: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/huawei-and-sunline-jointly-launch-the-digital-core-solution-to-help-banks-go-digital-301850480.html

SOURCE Huawei

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.