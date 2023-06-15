AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Decentralised Gaming Ventures secures seven-figure investment from Korean venture fund to disrupt the game publisher model across Southeast Asia

PRNewswire June 15, 2023

Veteran games industry executive Derrick Sim brought on as COO to spearhead the initiative, which aims to acquire emerging game development teams and give access to world-renowned entertainment IP

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Decentralised Gaming Ventures, a web3 game venture builder focused on supporting the region’s best young game developers, today announces a seven-figure investment round led by Korean venture fund, Hashed. The investment backs up Decentralised Gaming Ventures’ vision to accelerate the careers of emerging game developers across SEA by acquiring independent studios and supporting their games’ success through dedicated mentorship, co-development and access to intellectual property (IP).

At the core of Decentralised Gaming Ventures is a deep-rooted desire to turn Southeast Asia into a hotbed for game development talents, while accelerating the growth of web3 games across the region. Already, the venture builder has hosted 32 emerging game developers (across 8 teams) at its Singapore studio, which acts as an incubator for teams to prototype, iterate and launch new titles into the market. In the last 12 months alone, the venture builder has supported the launch of 15 games.

Another route to supporting local game developers is through access to world-renowned entertainment IP. Decentralised Gaming Ventures has partnered before with the likes of Singapore-based toys and collectibles firm Mighty Jaxx across its stable of titles. And to further its IP partnership strategy, gaming executive (formerly Scopely SEA General Manager) Derrick Sim has come on board as COO. Derrick has collaborated with the world’s biggest entertainment IP such as Marvel, StarCraft II and FIFA Online 2, and brings vast experience in nurturing the careers of emerging game developers.

“We’re at the very beginning of a journey to transform game development across the region by giving promising young game makers access to capital, community, mentorship, blockchain technology protocol, co-development capabilities and major IP access,” said Samson Oh, CEO of Decentralised Gaming Ventures. “Our mission is to create an ecosystem where top development talents across SEA are supported in their quest to build blockchain-based web3 games, which we believe represent the future of the games industry. Through the support of Hashed, we’re delighted to further build out our vision and cement this region as a hotbed for forward-thinking, visionary game developers.”

Ryan Kim, Partner and Co-Founder of Hashed said, “Investing in Decentralised Gaming Ventures presents a unique opportunity to align with visionary founder Samson Oh, an accomplished serial entrepreneur in the gaming industry. Backed by government agencies and associations across SEA, Decentralised Gaming Ventures leads the charge in advancing the digital ownership agenda in gaming through the creative potential of indie games and IP access. With a diverse team well-versed in the Web3 industry and Samson’s expertise in community building from esports and global media, Decentralised Gaming Ventures brings a valuable synergy to its current business and opens doors to exciting possibilities. Our investment in Decentralised Gaming Ventures taps into a promising venture that combines experienced leadership, government support, and a strong foundation for growth in the Web3 gaming landscape.”

About Decentralised Gaming Ventures

Decentralised Gaming Ventures, established in 2021 and based in Singapore, is a pioneering Web3 game venture builder redefining game publishing. We harness the power of digital ownership and blockchain technology to revolutionise the gaming experience and liberate indie developers from traditional publishing constraints. Recognising the creative potential of indie games and the value of strong IPs, we collaborate closely with developers to amplify, give access to and expand their own IPs, creating captivating gaming experiences that resonate worldwide. Our extensive network provides indie developers with a wealth of resources and opportunities, including investments, partnerships, media exposure, and supportive communities.

About Hashed

Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs and engineers in 2017, Hashed is the preeminent blockchain firm in Asia with a portfolio that spans the globe. We started Hashed because we saw an opportunity for blockchain to not only reinvent the global financial system, but the very fabric of the internet itself. This is one of the most consequential moments in human history — an opportunity to overlay the power of digital networks onto human ones, and to usher in a future where technology empowers individuals, and not the other way around.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/decentralised-gaming-ventures-secures-seven-figure-investment-from-korean-venture-fund-to-disrupt-the-game-publisher-model-across-southeast-asia-301851451.html

SOURCE Decentralised Gaming Ventures

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.