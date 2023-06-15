AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  award and prize

Tencent Cloud Recognized by Gartner® in 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud AI Developer Services for Fourth Consecutive Year

PRNewswire June 15, 2023

HONG KONG, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gartner Inc has published its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services, where Tencent Cloud has been recognized in this Magic Quadrant for four consecutive years.

The report evaluated cloud AI developer services (CAIDS) providers worldwide based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Gartner also published Critical Capabilities for Cloud AI Developer Services as an essential companion to the report. In the Critical Capabilities report, there are three major AI use cases (capabilities): three major AI capabilities – Vision, Language, and Automated Machine Learning (AutoML). The evaluation criteria in Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services include the providers’ Ability to Execute (Product or Service, Overall Viability, Sales Execution/Pricing, Market Responsiveness/Record, Market Execution, Customer Experience, and Operations) and Completeness of Vision (Market Understanding, Marketing Strategy, Sales Strategy, Offering (Product) Strategy, Business Model, Vertical/Industry Strategy, Innovation, and Geographic Strategy).

We believe Tencent Cloud’s comprehensive product and service offerings with strong technical experience and capabilities across multiple domains, have solidified its position as one of the key players of cloud AI developer services in the worldwide market. Furthermore, Tencent Cloud tied for second place for Vision Use Case, based on the score given by Gartner in their related Critical Capabilities for Cloud AI Developer Services report.

Besides, the company has built one of the most extensive partner ecosystems in the CAIDS market, providing developers and partners with a professional ecological environment. Tencent Cloud has also built a complete and easy-to-use product portfolio, including databases, audio and video, big data, artificial intelligence, and cloud-native, which has been recognized by millions of developers. Tencent YouTu Lab’s algorithm research results in the field of computer vision have set world records in international authoritative competitions, with over 1,600 AI-related patents and over 800 first tier academic papers.

Moving forward, Tencent Cloud continues to focus on improving service quality. It has created a low-cost, low-threshold, high-availability AI solution with a four-level acceleration matrix, accelerating the application of AI technology and providing over 300 standardized AI open capabilities and over 80 AI industry solutions, achieving full-chain acceleration landing of computing power, AI development, and applications.

Gartner: Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services, Jim Scheibmeir et al., 22 May 2023
Gartner: Critical Capabilities for Cloud AI Developer Services, Arun Batchu et al., 22 May 2023
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tencent-cloud-recognized-by-gartner-in-2023-magic-quadrant-for-cloud-ai-developer-services-for-fourth-consecutive-year-301851562.html

SOURCE Tencent Cloud

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

