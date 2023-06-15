IFF Brings Comprehensive Excipients Portfolio and Expertise to CPhI China 2023

Solutions to create robust formulation and commercial viability of oral drugs across immediate release, controlled release, solubility enhancements and novel formats to meet China’s demand

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in pharma excipients will present its broad portfolio of proven, scalable polymer solutions to fuel China’s market demand for innovation and quality standards in oral dosage forms at CPhI China 2023 at Stand C26, Hall E4, SNIEC, Shanghai from June 19-21.

Focusing on China’s regional pharmaceutical needs, IFF offers invaluable market knowledge and a broad portfolio of cellulosic derived excipients, and functional ingredients to design innovative delivery formats for the pharmaceutical, biopharma and dietary supplement industries.

“We’re making continuous improvements in our manufacturing processes by introducing digital analytics and in line process measurement tools to improve quality and supply chain systems that help to ensure product consistency and stability for customers. We’re also strategically deploying our global excipient science and experience to address local customer needs and patient preferences,” said Frank Zhao, commercial leader, Asia-Pacific, IFF. “Building on our 75 years of expertise in cellulosic and polymer science, the China team is focused on providing reliable and high-quality excipients to the Asia-Pacific market to develop insight-led robust formulations and novel delivery formats.”

IFF’s services include excipient and ingredient-related innovations, regulatory and application development expertise – designed to support current and future development of oral drugs across immediate release, controlled release, solubility enhancements, pediatric formulations and novel delivery formats.

In a competitive market landscape of tablets, capsules, chewables, liquids and other novel formats, customers look for solutions that help them standout with better potential and performance in their pharmaceutical products. The company’s comprehensive product portfolio, novel technologies and formulation expertise that will be featured at the show includes:

Suspensions, liquids and nasal spray solutions – Avicel ® colloidal microcrystalline cellulose offers superior suspension capability and stability; GRINDSTED ® Xanthan helps meet the reliability and performance requirements for an excellent rheology modifier.

colloidal microcrystalline cellulose offers superior suspension capability and stability; GRINDSTED Xanthan helps meet the reliability and performance requirements for an excellent rheology modifier. Metformin combination drugs solutions – METHOCEL™ water-soluble cellulose ethers that can be used as sustained-release matrix material.

Alginates – harness the unique properties of seaweed for premier performance in multiple pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications.

Oral thin films – edible novel drug delivery systems for developing patient-centric medicines. POLYOX™ is an excellent film former that helps optimize tear resistance, dissolution rate, and adhesion tendencies in ﬁlms.

Vegan softgel technology – SeaGel ® and the all-new VERDIGEL™ SC – each with distinctive benefits that make softgels stand-out in the market and deliver optimal performance and versatility.

and the all-new VERDIGEL™ SC – each with distinctive benefits that make softgels stand-out in the market and deliver optimal performance and versatility. Plant-based gummies – GRINDSTED® pectin premium grades provide consistent quality with short setting time and uniform gel strength. Seaweed extract Gelcarin® provides a firm texture and allows flexible pH range and rapid setting time.

Visitors can learn more about the strength of IFF’s comprehensive product portfolio and profound application expertise at a technical seminar on June 20 at Meeting Room M26, Hall E4 from 1400-1430 hours.

Combining its deep expertise in excipients, innovation capabilities and regulatory services, IFF offers an integrated solutions platform for customer support at every step of their formulation journeys. To learn more about IFF’s broad portfolio and proven expertise, visit https://pharma.iff.com

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and sensorial experiences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

