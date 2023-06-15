Deltek Receives the Prestigious BEST Award from the Association for Talent Development

HERNDON, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, is proud to announce that it is a 2023 winner of the Association for Talent Development’s (ATD) BEST Award. Deltek is among 72 organizations from around the globe that received the award this year. Deltek was recently presented with the BEST Award during an awards ceremony at ATD’s International Conference & Exposition in San Diego, CA, and will be profiled in a special issue of TD, ATD’s flagship magazine.

Deltek was recognized for the fourth time by ATD for its culture of continuous learning, which invites growth and development through innovative discussion, collaborative thinking, and the ability to explore alternative approaches. Deltek’s award-winning talent development programs include providing each employee access to LinkedIn Learning, LEADx, and a trajectory of leadership development programs aimed to encourage growth at the individual level.

“The ATD BEST award recognizes everyone who works at Deltek and their focus on strengthening our global employee community by developing world-class talent,” said Ed Hutner, SVP of Human Resources at Deltek. “Continuing to focus on talent development and our culture of learning has helped us keep Deltek a great place to work, and has been a key differentiator for us in recruiting and retaining top talent. I would like to thank everyone at Deltek for staying committed to providing the necessary tools and resources to improve talent development every day.”

“The ATD BEST Awards are the talent development industry’s most rigorous and coveted recognition. Since 2003, the BEST Awards have recognized organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development. These 72 organizations are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and they are doing it in innovative ways,” said Tony Bingham, ATD President and Chief Executive Officer. “Senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people.”

Deltek was selected for the ATD BEST Award after submitting quantitative and qualitative information to ATD about its talent development practices and programs. Applications were assessed in a rigorous blind review by members of the BEST Awards advisory committee comprising a group of experts in the field.

About Deltek Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world’s largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

