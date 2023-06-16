AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
IFF Master Perfumer Anne Flipo Receives Fragrance Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award

PRNewswire June 16, 2023

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IFF Master Perfumer Anne Flipo has received the highly coveted Lifetime Achievement Award from the Fragrance Foundation, at a ceremony held at New York’s Lincoln Center. The award recognizes Flipo’s extraordinary contributions to the perfume industry throughout her illustrious 30-year career. Flipo’s talent and dedication have positioned her as a trailblazer within the fragrance world, having created or co-created some of the world’s leading perfume successes, such as La Vie est Belle for Lancôme, Libre for YSL, Invictus for Paco Rabanne, L’Interdit for Givenchy, Synthetic Jungle for Frederic Malle and many more.

“She exudes an unwavering optimism and vibrant energy that infuses every one of her fragrance creations,” said Christophe de Villeplée, president, Scent, IFF. “Not only is she an exceptional perfumer, but also a remarkable mentor dedicated to imparting her artistry to aspiring perfumers of tomorrow. Her leadership is characterized by curiosity, open-mindedness, unwavering focus and an indomitable will to succeed.” 

The Lifetime Achievement Award stands as a testament to Flipo’s remarkable achievements and profound impact on the perfume industry. By pushing boundaries and consistently redefining olfactory artistry, she has left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of fragrance connoisseurs worldwide.

Flipo’s dedication extends beyond her own accomplishments, as she has demonstrated deep commitment to nurturing emerging talent within the industry. Her mentorship has paved the way for current and future perfumers, ensuring a vibrant and innovative future for the art of fragrance.

“I’m just a girl from a small village in the North of France,” said Flipo. “Being a perfumer is not a job; it is a daydream. Every scent I’ve created is a story I tell of the encounters I have made along the way. My sole goal when I create a scent is to generate pleasure and well-being.”

