Delta Thailand Showcases Digital Projection INSIGHT Laser 8K projector at Sustainability and Cultural Promotion Event at CentralWorld

BANGKOK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL., a world-leading power and thermal management solutions producer, showcased the world-class Digital Projection INSIGHT Laser 8K projector at a screening of the country’s first 8K documentary at CentralWorld Shopping Center, Central Court Zone, 1st Floor, from June 14-16. The “Exploring Sustainability Through 8K Technology” screening event aimed to promote sustainability and Thai culture to international audiences through the use of world-class 8K projection technology by Delta’s associate company Digital Projection. The three-day event had the honor of opening with distinguished representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and VIP guests.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Jackie Chang, Delta Thailand President, said, “This is the first time Delta has hosted such an exciting tech-driven sustainability festival to showcase the beauty of Thai culture with best-in-class 8K resolution to the world. For Delta, sustainability is not just a buzzword; it is a commitment we take seriously. As tourists return, we want to show the world the brilliant colors and rich heritage of this amazing country through the power of the Digital Projection INSIGHT Laser 8K projector. We hope this unique experience will create new opportunities for local businesses and raise awareness on the importance of ESG and sustainable development.”

Delta Thailand hosted Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, along with Thailand’s key industry leaders in the retail industry, event organizer, audiovisual equipment supplier and film industries at the invitation-only Opening Day on June 14 to view the country’s first 8K documentary “The Hues of Faith”, produced by Delta Thailand in partnership with the Thailand Entertainment Creators Network Association (TECNA), with Delta’s world-class INSIGHT Laser 8K projector. On June 15-16, the screening and showcases were open for public attendance.

To enhance awareness on substantiality, Delta held a screening of two 8K short documentaries “Life in the Coral Reefs” and the award-winning “Swimming with Humpback Whale” filmed by Japanese senior photographer Hiroyuki Nakagawasai and commissioned by the Delta Electronics Foundation to raise awareness of ocean conservation and biodiversity. The event also had an 8K photography exhibition by the Chulalongkorn University Photo Club with the theme “Sustainable Thailand”. Visitors could learn more about Delta’s ESG activities in Thailand at an onsite showcase.

At the event, Delta highlighted the following Digital Projection projector solutions for the Thailand market:

INSIGHT Laser 8K Projector

A flagship projector providing an ultra-high resolution of 7680 X 4320 pixels through 25,000 lumens of solid-state laser-phosphor illumination. It has 3 x 1.38″ DarkChip™ DMD™ and DP’s ColorMax™ technology for superb color accuracy and black levels. This is the ultimate solution for the most elaborate, medical, scientific, immersive visualization and large-venue applications.

TITAN 4K Projector

This powerful class-leading DLP projector delivers up to 47,000 (WUXGA) or up to 41,000 (4K-UHD) lumens from a compact chassis and IP6x sealed optical system. With an extended 40,000 hours illumination lifetime in ECO mode and a dust-proof, filterless design, the new TITAN is designed to run and run with minimal fuss in 24/7 environments. An 18,000:1 contrast and built-in Colorboost+Red Laser technology enables it to produce more vivid, saturated and life-like images.

High resolution images have a high number of pixels for higher definition images. Many TVs on the consumer market are 4K with 3840x2160p resolution but relatively few 8K 7,680×4,320p resolution TVs are available and specialized 8K projectors are for large-scale applications. Founded in 1987, Digital Projection International introduced the world’s first 8K DLP® projector in 2018. Digital Projection 8K projectors are used for large-venue, live-event staging, education, medical and scientific research, command and control and digital cinema.

As a global corporate citizen and sustainable solutions provider, Delta Thailand leverages world-class 8K laser projector solutions by Digital Projection to raise awareness of conservation and promote Thai culture to international audiences. Digital Projection 8K projection technology is the choice of world-renowned and prestigious cultural institutions including museums and art galleries in Europe, the USA and Japan for large-scale immersive experiences.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” which reflects the company’s strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta’s business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company’s global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand’s Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister’s Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

