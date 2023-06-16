Recalibrating The Compass with Positive Actions: The inaugural Asia New Vision Forum concluded in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 13, the inaugural Asia New Vision Forum, co-hosted by Caixin, concluded in Singapore. Over the course of two days, more than 400 policymakers, business leaders and renowned scholars from around the world participated in over 30 discussions and dialogues, focusing on the forum’s theme of “Recalibrating the Compass.” Speakers from more than 10 countries and regions, including China, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, the United States, Germany, France, Brazil and Laos, comprehensively analyzing the global economic landscape and exploring development opportunities in the Asian region.

On the second day of the forum, Josephine Teo, Singapore’s minister for communications and information, second minister for home affairs, and minister-in-charge of smart nation and cybersecurity, delivered a keynote speech, sharing Singapore’s experience in digital governance. She mentioned, “In the process of harnessing digital transformation, both Singapore and China aim to create better opportunities for their people and businesses. In this regard, both countries share similar aspirations and challenges. China has also formulated a national comprehensive plan for building a ‘Digital China’. In Singapore, our Smart Nation initiative not only promotes a vibrant digital economy but also seeks to build a stable digital society on the foundation of progressive government governance and comprehensive data security.”

The past few years have witnessed tremendous breakthroughs in the field of technology. The emergence of artificial intelligence, 5G, the Internet of Things, virtual reality, augmented reality, and Web 3.0 has brought new opportunities and new driving forces, while a new technological revolution and industrial transformation are on the horizon. At the same time, addressing the urgent need for global climate change mitigation, further promoting green technology research and application, has become a top priority.

Several discussions during the forum focused on technological innovation. Guests such as Santisouk Simmalavong, deputy minister of technology and communications of the Lao PDR; Cecilia Skingsley, head of BIS Innovation Hub and a former deputy governor of the Sveriges Riksbank (the central bank of Sweden); Eric. P. Xing, professor at Carnegie Mellon University, president and university professor at MBZUAI, who is also a founder of Petuum Inc.; and Bai Bo, executive chairman and co-founder of MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX), attended and spoke at sessions on “Innovating to net zero: From green tech to business model,” “Tech innovation: Breakthroughs and boundaries,” “Achieving inclusive growth through digitalization,” and “Seeking green solutions for cities,” respectively.

Global development initiatives are expected to bring new opportunities to Southeast Asia. In a panel discussion titled “Global development initiative: A Southeast Asian perspective,” participants such as Chan Heng Chee, ambassador-at-large in Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Zhang Jianyu, executive director of the BRI Green Development Institute; Michael Woo, managing director of Primavera Capital, shared their perspectives on environmental sustainability, debt burdens, geopolitical influences and market expectations.

In another panel discussion on “Investing in Southeast Asia,” speakers from a variety of perspectives, including William Wei Huang, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of GDS Holdings; Jefferson Chen, founder and CEO of Advance Intelligence Group; and Justin Chen, founder and managing Partner of ALC Capital, analyzed the investment value and prospects of Southeast Asia from the angles of population dividend and the rise of manufacturing.

With the continuous development of the global economy, technological advancements, changes in the labor market, and shifts in business models, the role of women in leadership positions has become crucial. In a panel discussion on “Women leaders in Asia’s new economy,” speakers such as Pacita U. Juan, founder of ECHOstore; Tanya Rolfe, co-founder of Sophia; Zhang Tao, managing director of L’Oréal Travel Retail APAC, and Zhang Lihui, president of Caixin Media, analyzed the opportunities and limitations faced by women in obtaining leadership positions in the new economy and shared their experiences as female leaders.

During the forum, two special luncheons were held. Wang Gungwu, historian, educator, and university professor at the National University of Singapore who is also a former vice chancellor (president) of the University of Hong Kong, engaged in a dialogue with Song Bing, senior vice president of the Berggruen Institute who is also director of the Berggruen China Center, discussing “Civilizations’ crossroads, what can history teach us?” Kai-Fu Lee, CEO of Sinovation Ventures, shared his personal views on “AI and our shared future.”

On the second day, Gan Kim Yong, Singapore’s minister for trade and industry; Kishore Mahbubani, distinguished fellow of the Asia Research Institute of the National University of Singapore; John Thornton, executive chairman of Barrick Gold and co-chair of the board of trustees of the Asia Society, attended the dinner and delivered speeches.

On the first day of the forum, speakers such as Heng Swee Keat, Lawrence H. Summers, Philipp Rösler, Marcos Troyjo, Wang Yanzhi, Jia Qingguo, Wendy Cutler, Xu Qiyuan, Jonathan Zhu, Tan Teck Long, Andrew Sheng, Lee Jih-chu, Levin Wang, Tan Su Shan, Nicolas D. Kanter, Ian Zhu, Ridha D. M. Wirakusumah, Fang Fenglei, Ernest Cu, Dominic Barton, Lim Seok Hui, Divya Patel, Lu Qi, Alex Ward, Kevin Li, Doug Cameron and Yao Ming , attended the forum and delivered speeches.

Asia New Vision Forum 2023 is the first international business leadership forum organized by a Chinese media outlet after the pandemic, received official backing from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The forum shapes important international agendas and provide a platform for exchange from global, Asian, and Chinese perspectives, helping the international community gain a better understanding of the real Asia and China.

SOURCE Caixin