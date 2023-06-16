Caixin Summer Summit 2023 Grand Opening, Gathering Guests to Share Insights and Recommendations

HONG KONG, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 9, 2023, the Caixin Summer Summit was held in Hong Kong, China. Over 500 global policymakers, business leaders, experts, scholars and renowned entrepreneurs gathered in Hong Kong to focus on the theme of “Sailing Into a New Phase of Opening” and discuss topics such as the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, financial markets, technological innovation and asset allocation. Organized by Caixin Media, this summit has garnered support from the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Tourism Board. It marks a significant milestone as the first conference hosted by a domestic media organization to be held in Hong Kong, attracting a diverse gathering of global political and business leaders as Hong Kong’s economy emerges from the challenges posed by the pandemic.

In her opening speech, Hu Shuli, the Publisher of Caixin, emphasized the importance of maintaining distinct characteristics while being inclusive and respectful of each other. Only through such harmonious coexistence can China’s openness continue to progress, and the global community can gain more vitality. She further emphasized, “In China’s process of opening up, we have long witnessed the vibrant force of diversity, which has propelled China’s transformation and provided abundant nourishment for global development. It will undoubtedly create a more prosperous future for everyone.”

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, People’s Republic of China, John LEE, delivered the opening speech. He mentioned that Hong Kong’s role in connecting domestic and international financial markets has become increasingly consolidated. Measures to enhance this role include the launch of Bond Connect Southbound Trading, the launch of the Cross-Border Wealth Management Connect in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the inclusion of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in the Stock Connect between Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. The interconnectivity between the financial markets of Hong Kong and the mainland will continue to expand and be further optimized.

Paul CHAN Mo-po, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Eddie YUE, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Monetary Authority; Julia LEUNG, CEO, Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong; Laura M. CHA, Chairman, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX); ZHANG Tao, Chief Representative for Asia and the Pacific, BIS; and Jean-Claude TRICHET, President, French Academy of Moral and Political Sciences; Former President, European Central Bank, delivered keynote speeches.

Hong Kong plays a significant role as both a contributor and beneficiary in the process of China’s reform and opening-up. It serves as an important bridge and window connecting the mainland with international markets. With the construction and development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong is actively integrating into overall national development, promoting high-quality growth in the Greater Bay Area and achieving new breakthroughs.

During the summit, the focus was on “High-Quality Development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” and the development opportunities in the new open framework. Attendees included Joseph H. L. CHAN, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, The Government of Hong Kong SAR; CAI Hongbin, Dean and Chair of Economics, HKU Business School; XU Lin, Chairman, China-U.S. Green Fund; WANG Jian, Vice President, Bank of Beijing; Jack CHAN, Chairman, EY China; Regional Managing Partner, EY Greater China; Daniel CHAN, Executive Vice President and Head of Greater Bay Area, HSBC BANK (CHINA) CO., LTD.; YANG Yang, China’s First Ever Winter Olympic Champion; Vice-President, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and others. They shared their perspectives on topics such as establishing integration mechanisms, complementary advantages among cities, and the cohesive force of the Greater Bay Area.

Additionally, the summit featured multiple panel discussions covering topics such as “RMB Internationalization: A Turning Point,” “Building an International High Ground for Talents: How to Attract Top Talents from Around the World?” “Reshaping Sci-Tech Innovation: A New Chapter,” and “Expanding Opportunities for Asset Allocation.” Speakers at these sessions included Laurence LI, Chairman, Financial Services Development Council of Hong Kong; HO Kai-ming, Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Labour and Welfare Bureau, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administration Region of the People’s Republic of China; XING Yujing, Senior Adviser, Hong Kong Monetary Authority; Former President of Shenzhen Branch, People’s Bank of China and State Administration of Foreign Exchange; GUO Yike, Provost, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; MAO Zhenhua, Professor of Practice in Economics, HKU Business School; Member, Chief Executive’s Policy Unit (CEPU) Expert Group; Joe NGAI, Chairman, McKinsey China; WANG Yongli, General Manager, China International Futures Co.; GUAN Tao, Global Chief Economist, Bank of China International (BOCI), and others.

The forum was attended by guests including Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysia; King LEUNG, Head of Financial Services and Fintech, Invest HK; Andrew SHENG, Distinguished Fellow, Asia Global Institute, University of Hong Kong; E Zhihuan, Chief Economist, Bank of China (Hong Kong); YIN Qi, Co-founder and CEO, Megvii; Hoi TUNG, Chairman and CEO, China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited; Sally YEH, Famous Cantopop Singer; Actress.

In the closing remarks, Pascal LAMY, Vice-President, Paris Peace Forum; Former Director-general, World Trade Organization, delivered the closing speech, bringing the summit to a successful conclusion.

The Caixin Summer Summit is an annual mid-year conference of the Caixin Summit, maintaining its high standards and international perspective. It focuses on the short-term reality and future prospects of the global economy, the direction of global financial markets, the responses of various countries’ monetary and fiscal policies, China’s next steps in reform and opening-up, cross-border trade, as well as new opportunities in the digital economy, health care and wellnesss, and global asset allocation. The summit aims to promote global cooperation, overcome challenges together, and share new opportunities for the future. Additionally, the inaugural Asia New Vision Forum, launched by Caixin International with the support of the Singapore government, will be held on June 12-13 in Singapore. With the theme of “Calibrating the Compass,” the forum will grasp the current situation and business trends to explore how cooperation can drive future innovation.

