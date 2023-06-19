W.Media Vietnam Cloud & Datacenter Convention (Hanoi) 2023 is back!

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vietnam’s Cloud & Datacenter Convention 2023 will officially return on the 24th of August at the nation’s capital region, Hanoi! The continued success of W.Media’s VNCDC events in the Asia Pacific region in 2023 promises to bring attendees a global perspective from industry experts flying in from major corporations, as well as insights from domestic experts in the growing Data Center industry at the Vietnam Cloud & Data Center (Hanoi) Convention 2023.

Hanoi, as the capital and political center of the country, is known for being a market rich in development opportunities and a focal point of Vietnam’s push towards Industry 4.0.

The government’s decision to promote the adoption of 5G technology, with an emphasis on changing the landscape of Cloud Computing and Data Centers in the international arena, has been a success. This achievement highlights the potential of international collaborations to drive the country’s development.

The remarkable growth in internet users in Vietnam in recent years also underscores the importance of the ICT sector. With a current internet user base of 60 million out of a population of close to 96 million, the Vietnamese government has embarked on a national digital transformation master plan, committing $415 million to the sector by 2020 (Source: BMI Vietnam Information Technology Report). The level of infrastructure support, along with the implementation of Data Sovereignty Laws (once again emphasizing cybersecurity), has already attracted interest from international heavyweights such as Apple, Facebook, and Google.

W.Media’s VNCDC-Hanoi aims to bridge key governmental organizations and state-owned enterprises with their counterparts in the international market, creating partnerships that will not only secure but also further drive Vietnam’s emergence as the Cloud Computing and Data Center hub in Southeast Asia and beyond. Under the theme “Data centers & cloud enabling national growth & prosperity?”, the event promises to provide updates on the latest challenges, innovations, and future growth of the industry through keynote speeches and panel discussions from over 20 esteemed domestic and international speakers. In addition, exhibition booths from fast-growing organizations showcasing their cutting-edge products and technology will be displayed, and tech talk sessions will be hosted to provide further insights into the functionality of these products.

Expected to gather more than 700+ delegates, including C-suite executives, managers, directors, and senior IT professionals from leading organizations and government associations, the event will be held on Thursday, 24th of August. The event has received significant attention from prestigious local and global enterprises, such as Microsoft Vietnam, Schneider Electric Vietnam, and more, as partners and sponsors.

To participate in the event, please register at: https://w.media/events/vietnam-cloud-datacenter-hanoi-convention-2023/ and for sponsorship inquiries, please contact us at [email protected].

