Black Desert Mobile’s New Region Everfrost and Guardian Class Coming on June 27

SEOUL, South Korea, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss announced last Friday that the new “Everfrost” region and new “Guardian” class will be released on June 27. To celebrate the arrival of the new region and the new class, Black Desert Mobile is holding an in-game event that allows Adventurers to preview the new region through “Eversnow Valley” for 20 minutes.

Following the Developer Commentary video released on June 7, Black Desert Mobile revealed a new trailer for the upcoming region. In the trailer, Black Desert Mobile’s NPC Nana Margot introduced Everfrost, a land covered by continual snowfall. It also revealed vicious monsters that Adventurers will need to defeat in the new region.

Watch Nana Margot’s trailer here to see a glimpse of the new region.

Guardian, the mighty warrior that protects Everfrost, will arrive with the new region. She uses the Battle Axe as her Main Weapon and the Battle Shield as her Sub-Weapon. Using her melee combat style, she wields her weapons to attack enemies without mercy.

Learn more details about the Guardian class in the GM Note.

In celebration of the upcoming Everfrost and Guardian updates, Black Desert Mobile is holding the “Eversnow Valley” event until June 26. Throughout the event, Adventurers can experience the upcoming region in advance.

Adventurers that are level 70 or higher with 5,000 or higher CP can participate in the event through NPC Lando in Velia, and they need “Citron Tea” in order to access Eversnow Valley. Citron Tea is an essential item for fighting the freezing cold, which enables Adventurers to stay in Eversnow Valley for 20 minutes.

During the event period, Adventurers can obtain one Citron Tea per day from event missions and the in-game mailbox, respectively. Adventurers can also acquire rewards such as “Ancient Knowledge EXP Scroll Chest”, “[Abyssal-Primal] Memory Imprint Chest”, “Exquisite Black Crystal” and more at a set chance from the Spoils of Battle in Eversnow Valley.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/black-desert-mobiles-new-region-everfrost-and-guardian-class-coming-on-june-27-301853859.html

SOURCE Pearl Abyss