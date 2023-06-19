AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MEET THE LEADING LADIES OF THE ASIAN TRAVEL INDUSTRY: JUDGES UNVEIL NOMINEES FOR TRAVEL DAILY MEDIA (TD) – INSPIRING WOMEN IN TRAVEL ASIA (IWTA) AWARDS 2023

PRNewswire June 19, 2023

BANGKOK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The top nominees for the highly anticipated Travel Daily Media (TD) – Inspiring Women in Travel Asia (IWTA) Awards 2023 have been announced by the judging panel. TD-IWTA Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of exceptional women in the travel and tourism industry across the Asian region.

TD-IWTA Awards aims to honour women who have made outstanding contributions to the travel industry, demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and a commitment to driving positive change. The awards aim to inspire and empower more women to pursue their dreams and excel in various roles within the travel sector.

Travel Daily Media and IWTA received an overwhelming number of nominations from across Asia, making the selection process highly competitive. After a meticulous review and deliberation by the esteemed judging panel, a shortlist of exceptional nominees has been compiled in each category.

The categories for the TD-IWTA Awards 2023 include:

Women Entrepreneurs in Travel (Asia)

  • Excellence in Mentoring
  • Woman Foodpreneur
  • Inspirational Entrepreneur

Women of Corporate Social Responsibility

  • Sustainable Development Advocate
  • Community & Social Champion
  • Humanitarian of Travel

Women of Future

  • Tourism Innovator
  • Tech Trailblazer
  • Forward Thinker in Travel

Essence of Women

  • Positive Disruptor
  • Woman of Synergy
  • Woman of Virtue

Women Champion in Travel

  • C-Level Woman Champion
  • Rising Star in Travel
  • Woman of Resilience

Most Inspiring Woman in Travel

Male Champion for Gender Equality

Hall of Fame

Among the nominees are industry veterans, rising stars, and entrepreneurs who have left an indelible mark on the travel landscape. The finalists have demonstrated unwavering commitment, extraordinary achievements, and a profound impact on their respective sectors.

TD invites all travel enthusiasts, industry professionals, and supporters of women empowerment to join in celebrating these remarkable individuals at the TD-IWTA Awards 2023 on Saturday, 24 June 2023 at the Montien Bangkok hotel where the winners will be announced and honored.

“We are thrilled to have unveiled the nominees for the Inspiring Women in Travel Asia Awards 2023,” said Gary Marshall, CEO of Travel Daily Media. “These women have broken barriers, driven innovation, and championed change within the travel industry. They serve as role models for aspiring professionals and are an inspiration to all. We are proud to recognize and celebrate their remarkable achievements.”

The event promises to be an unforgettable evening thanks to the following sponsors: Tourism Authority of Thailand, Shiji, MAI, Thaiger, Abercrombie & Kent, Paulaner, Regent Seven Seas, Hotel Beds, TBO.com, MICE, Air Astana, Rival, Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines, Intrepid, Campbell PR, B-Concept. Ponant Cruises is the event’s platinum sponsor. Meanwhile, Cision – PR Newswire is TD-IWTA Awards’ official news distribution partner.

Tickets to attend the black-tie gala dinner are USD150 per person or USD1500 for a table of ten which includes a three-course dinner, beverages, entertainment and the announcement of the winners.  Book your tickets now.

For more information about the TD-IWTA Awards 2023 and to view the full list of nominees, please visit the www.tdiwtaawards.com and follow TD-IWTA Facebook page.

About Travel Daily Media (TD):

Travel Daily Media is a leading travel industry publication providing the latest news, insights, and analysis for travel professionals across the globe. With a focus on industry trends, innovation, and developments, Travel Daily Media is committed to promoting and supporting the growth of the travel and tourism sector.

