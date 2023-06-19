H3C Showcases a Full Lineup of Digital Products and Solutions at Interop Tokyo 2023

With a steadfast commitment to Japan, H3C empowers local network infrastructure with digital intelligence

TOKYO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — H3C recently took part in the 30th Interop Tokyo 2023 held in Tokyo from June 14 to 16, 2023. During the exhibition, H3C showcased a comprehensive range of healthcare and education solutions alongside cutting-edge digital technologies. Through participation in the exhibition, H3C is positioned to empower Japan’s digital infrastructure with smart solutions and support the country’s transition towards an intelligence-driven economy. Interop Tokyo is an annual event that focuses on advanced communication technologies for the internet and IT sectors. It attracts a diverse range of participants, making it a significant gathering for Japan’s ICT industry.

Aiming to being the most reliable partner for global customers on their journey of digitalization, H3C looks forward to injecting new vitality into the Japanese digital market through its steadfast localization strategy. Leveraging its extensive research and development expertise, as well as its robust digital infrastructure, H3C offers a diverse array of ICT products, solutions, and end to end technical services to cater to the specific needs of Japanese customers. These offerings encompass a wide range of technologies, including switches, routers, wireless products, servers, HCI, and intelligent terminals. By delivering these solutions, H3C is well-positioned to drive the acceleration of digital transformation in Japan.

During the exhibition, H3C showcased its latest lineup, including the S9827 series data center intelligent core switch, the UniServer R series G6 server, Wi-Fi 7, the 8K MagicHub in Ultra HD display and HeyBoard OS, the new-generation education-exclusive large-screen operation system. These next-generation solutions exemplified H3C’s advanced digital technologies and competence. Particular noteworthy was the S9827 series, the world’s first of its kind, featuring 800G switches and 800G optical modules. The S9827 series provide high bandwidth, low latency, and seamless network integration, catering to the increasing demands of AI-era networks. Additionally, the boundary-breaking Wi-Fi 7 promises high-speed, low-latency, and multi-access point (AP) coordination for an enhanced smart experience, elevating Japan’s network infrastructure to a new level.

In order to address the digital transformation challenges across various industries in Japan, H3C has integrate AD-DC, AD-Campus, AD-WAN and Cloudnet into the iMC intelligent management center platform and cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). These solutions are seamlessly integrated based on their effectiveness, enabling applications and implementation in diverse industry-specific scenarios.

For example, in healthcare industry, H3C addresses the core requirements across diverse hospital scenarios, including electronic medical record systems, nursing wards, intelligent ICUs, and conference rooms, by integrating six systems of the HIS (hospital information system) hyper-converged solution into a cloud stack. The networking deployment is facilitated through the utilization of the AD-Campus solution. The comprehensive management of the cloud desktop platform is achieved using the Workspace 2.0 cloud desktop solution. To facilitate intelligent operation and maintenance of both internal and external campus networks, Wi-Fi IoT connectivity is enabled for PACS carts, ventilators and other medical IoT devices. This connectivity empowers hospitals with the capability to intelligently manage and maintain their networks. Additionally, H3C’s multi-architecture cloud desktop solution enables remote work and conferencing, contributing significantly to the advancement of smart hospitals in Japan.

Medical Corporation Sapporo Heart Center, Sapporo Cardio Vascular Clinic, recognized as one of Japan’s top five hospitals for cardiology, once struggled with digital transformation challenges, including limited data sharing and inadequate data security. However, through a collaborative effort with H3C, the hospital has created a more secure and stable digital infrastructure for high-speed, premium network services by leveraging H3C’s hyper-converged, application-driven campus solutions alongside its wireless networking products. This robust and efficient digital healthcare platform has positioned the hospital as an exemplary smart healthcare facility in Japan.

As Japan’s AI, IoT, and cloud computing markets experience rapid growth, the ICT sector is witnessing a surge in digital transformation moves across various businesses. This trend is driven by the increasing adoption of 5G technologies and the application of emerging technologies, presenting both opportunities and challenges for the local market. With a steadfast commitment to its global strategy and vision – Together, For A Digital Future – H3C is strategically focused on strengthening digital infrastructure and developing a comprehensive data resource system. H3C also aims to bolster its capabilities in R&D and innovation while fostering growth in the local market. H3C will work together with its eco-partners to facilitate the construction of an inclusive and efficient digital economy in Japan.

