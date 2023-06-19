AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CCTV+: Xi always close to people

PRNewswire June 19, 2023

BEIJING, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Keeping close to people, Chinese President Xi Jinping has always worked for people’s benefits as a servant of the public.

During his political career, Xi rose from a grassroots Party chief to the leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC), from an ordinary citizen to the country’s president, from an average military officer to the Central Military Commission chairman, all while remaining committed to a better life for Chinese citizens.

In the 1980s, when many of his contemporaries were going into business or leaving to study abroad, Xi gave up his comfortable office job in Beijing and chose to work as the deputy Party chief of a small county in north China’s Hebei province. Later he became the Party chief of Ningde prefecture, one of the poorest regions in east China’s Fujian province at the time.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi has made more than 100 inspection tours to different places across China.

He has made it a tradition to visit ordinary people, especially the country’s least privileged groups, in nearly every one of his domestic inspection tours.

He would see, for himself, what ordinary Chinese were eating, whether they had access to clean water and adequate heating in the winter, and learn about their concerns over food safety and environmental protection.

In December 2012, Xi braved chilly weather to reach Fuping, a then impoverished county set deep in the Taihang Mountains of north China’s Hebei Province. He visited farmers’ homes to get a first-hand look at people’s lives there.

In November 2013, during an inspection tour in the central province of Hunan, Xi visited Shibadong, an ethnic Miao village.

With people in his mind, Xi feels very happy whenever knowing that people’s living standards are constantly improving.

During an inspection tour of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in July 2016, Xi visited villager of Hui ethnic group Hai Guobao’s home.

Xi’s steps have even reached the northern border of China. In January 2014, Xi visited soldiers stationed along the Chinese-Mongolian border ahead of the upcoming traditional Chinese Lunar New Year.

On his way to the border, the president got off his car to chat with a team of soldiers on a patrol mission, expressing his appreciation to them for struggling in the harsh weather to safeguard the country.

Link: https://youtu.be/XNZdu4AOGCw

SOURCE CCTV+

