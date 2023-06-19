AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Guang’anmen Hospital helps TCM culture go global

PRNewswire June 19, 2023

BEIJING, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by haiwainet.cn:

Traditional Chinese medicine is a national treasure of Chinese culture. In the process of inheritance and innovation, it vividly interprets the concept of health preservation of the Chinese nation for thousands of years and the clinical achievements of medical care in solving chronic difficult diseases and acute and critical diseases, reflecting the great wisdom of the Chinese nation . During the process of Chinese medicine participating in the “Belt and Road Initiative” and promoting the construction of the “Healthy Silk Road” initiative, through cultural exchanges with other parts of the world, Chinese medicine has been widely spread and popular all over the world, which has further promoted the internationalization of Chinese medicine.

However, due to the influence of economic, cultural and other factors, the international promotion of traditional Chinese medicine also faces challenges. Especially in the context of the epidemic, how to improve and promote traditional Chinese medicine to treat diseases including COVID-19 has become a top priority.

In recent years, Guang’anmen Hospital of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences effectively integrates Guang’anmen Hospital’s high-quality cultural resources, human resources, educational resources, information resources and international telemedicine platform to create an all-round, multi-field, deep-level and widely compatible traditional Chinese medicine culture communication base , to help the promotion and dissemination of Chinese medicine culture around the world.

Since 2020, the hospital has innovatively carried out the “Ten One” series of projects, making a useful attempt to effectively expand the influence of the international communication of Chinese medicine culture and broaden the overseas communication path of Chinese medicine.

On this basis, since 2021, the hospital has continued to focus on the “five dimensions” of international academic exchanges, traditional Chinese medicine cultural dissemination, traditional Chinese medicine inheritance and innovation theme exhibitions, traditional Chinese medicine cultural and creative development, and overseas telemedicine services, striving to Promote diversified international exchange and dissemination projects that are full of the cultural heritage of traditional Chinese medicine, covered by the cultural characteristics of traditional Chinese medicine, and including the cultural ecology of traditional Chinese medicine.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/guanganmen-hospital-helps-tcm-culture-go-global-301853929.html

SOURCE haiwainet.cn

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

