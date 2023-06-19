AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

TCM contributes “Chinese scripts” to Cambodia’s epidemic prevention, global health governance

PRNewswire June 19, 2023

BEIJING, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by haiwainet.cn: 

In recent years, Chinese hospitals, represented by Xiyuan Hospital under the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, have made remarkable progress in overseas traditional Chinese medicine(TCM) clinics, training and exchanges, contributing China’s strength to the epidemic prevention and health governance of countries such as Cambodia.

During the raging phase of the epidemic, overseas TCM clinics strengthened Cambodia’s ability to cope with large-scale outbreaks and set an example for international cooperation against the epidemic. On May 16, 2022, China formed a TCM medical team to assist Cambodia in the fight against the epidemic, and Xiyuan Hospital undertook the task of assisting Cambodia, sending a 3-member advance team, a 12-member expert team, and an 11-member medical team to Cambodia. In November of last year, under the witness of leaders of both countries, China and the Cambodian Ministry of Health signed a cooperation agreement to establish a “Cambodia-China TCM Center.” In 2022, the medical team provided TCM outpatient clinics and free clinics in Cambodia, serving more than 10,000 people and attracting high-level military and political officials, such as deputy prime ministers, princes, and commanders, as well as Cambodian citizens.

International exchanges and training on TCM have also yielded initial results. Since being selected as one of the first national bases for TCM services exports in 2021, Xiyuan Hospital has provided TCM consultation services for a total of 150 people overseas, and has provided TCM training for foreign enterprises, embassies, consulates, and overseas Chinese. The service has covered more than 2000 people.

As part of China’s national development and participation in global governance, the “going global” strategy of TCM has been continuously promoted since 2016. Taking advantage of the Belt and Road Initiative, in 2022 alone, Xiyuan Hospital has implemented eight foreign aid training projects commissioned by China’s Ministry of Commerce, providing training to 381 students from countries along the Belt and Road such as Cambodia, Belarus, and Morocco.

Now, Traditional Chinese Medicine has spread to 183 countries and regions, and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine has signed specific cooperation agreements on TCM with regulatory authorities in medical and health departments of more than 40 countries and regions.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tcm-contributes-chinese-scripts-to-cambodias-epidemic-prevention-global-health-governance-301853922.html

SOURCE haiwainet.cn

