  • new product

HKEX Launches HKD-RMB Dual Counter Model and Dual Counter Market Making Programme

PRNewswire June 19, 2023

HONG KONG, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Monday) pleased to launch its new Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)-Renminbi (RMB) Dual Counter Model (Model) and the Dual Counter Market Making Programme in its securities market.

A total of 24 Hong Kong-listed companies, accounting for 40 per cent of the average daily turnover of the cash equities market, will trade and transact as Dual Counter securities at launch, offering both HKD and RMB counters. In addition, nine Exchange Participants have joined the Dual Counter Market Making programme as market makers.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said: “The ongoing internationalisation of the RMB will be one of the defining characteristics of global markets in the next decade, and at HKEX we are delighted to today be taking another step forward in building a liquid and accessible RMB ecosystem. The launch of the Dual Counter initiative is the latest in our broad suite of RMB products, providing investors with more choice and companies with another channel to tap the Hong Kong offshore RMB pool.”

Mr Aguzin added: “Today’s launch is the culmination of many months of hard work and we’d like to thank all our market participants, our regulators and those involved whose partnership and collaboration have helped to continue to reinforce Hong Kong‘s role as the preeminent global offshore RMB hub.”

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan and HKEX Chairman Laura M Cha struck the gong to celebrate the launch of the Dual Counter Model at a market open ceremony today, attended by legislators, regulators, issuers and market participants at HKEX Connect Hall.

Under the new Model, designated shares listed in both HKD and RMB counters can be traded and settled in RMB or HKD. Dual Counter Market Makers for eligible shares offer continuous buy and sell quotes for securities in the RMB counter, providing liquidity for HKD-RMB Dual Counter securities trading and minimising any possible price discrepancies between the two counters.

The Model provides the groundwork to support the next phase of development to allow investors from Mainland China to trade Hong Kong-listed RMB securities through Southbound Stock Connect.

Further information about the Model, including related rules, FAQs and circulars can be found on the HKEX website.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is a publicly-traded company (HKEX Stock Code:388) and one of the world’s leading global exchange groups, offering a range of equity, derivative, commodity, fixed income and other financial markets, products and services, including the London Metal Exchange.

As a superconnector and gateway between East and West, HKEX facilitates the two-way flow of capital, ideas and dialogue between China and the rest of the world, through its pioneering Connect schemes, increasingly diversified product ecosystem and its deep, liquid and international markets.

HKEX is a purpose-led organisation which, across its business and through the work of HKEX Foundation, seeks to connect, promote and progress its markets and the communities it supports for the prosperity of all.

www.hkexgroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hkex-launches-hkd-rmb-dual-counter-model-and-dual-counter-market-making-programme-301853896.html

SOURCE Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)

