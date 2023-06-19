MGM and Robb Report Hong Kong Unveil the First RR1 Culinary Masters Event of Asia in Macau

Featuring Celebrity Chefs Massimo Bottura, Yim Jung-sik, Shane Osborn and More to Celebrate the Future of Food with Global Travellers

HONG KONG, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In recognition of United Nation’s Sustainable Gastronomy Day on 18 June, MGM and Robb Report Hong Kong are delighted to announce a spectacular line-up of world-renowned, award-winning chefs for the first exclusive MGM x RR1 Hong Kong Culinary Masters Macau of Asia, taking place on 10–13 August 2023.

As the first exclusive RR1 Signature Event outside of the US to be hosted in Macau at MGM COTAI, Robb Report Hong Kong and RR1 Hong Kong are building on the success of previous editions of Culinary Masters to bring the dining extravaganza to Macau. MGM x RR1 Hong Kong Culinary Masters Macau also marks the first of many RR1 Signature Events presented by Robb Report Hong Kong in long-term partnership with MGM.

Home to a unique food culture and recognised as a prestigious UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Macau’s attractions serve as the perfect backdrop for Culinary Masters, where global travellers will be wined and dined with the best of the best the dining world has to offer, alongside some of the culinary scene’s brightest stars.

Centred around the theme of “The Flavours of Tomorrow: Savouring the Future,” Culinary Masters will highlight the achievements of acclaimed chefs whose impactful work in redefining the future of gastronomy will enrichen Macau’s dining scene.

An exceptional line-up of culinary talent will shape the gastronomic programme of the inaugural RR1 Hong Kong event, led by the multi-award-winning Italian chef Massimo Bottura of three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana in Modena, twice named “The World’s Best Restaurant” in 2016 and 2018 and honoured with a Michelin Green Star for efforts against food waste and commitment to sustainability; Yim Jung-sik, the pioneering force behind the two-Michelin-starred Korean fine-dining restaurant, Jungsik, in both Seoul and New York City, who ushered in the culinary revival of modernising traditional Korean cuisine; and Shane Osborn of Hong Kong’s Arcane, the first Australian chef to hold two Michelin stars, and a strong proponent of plant-based cuisine and sustainable dining.

Other culinary talents in the line-up include Yang Dengquan, chef de cuisine of Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI, recently honoured with one Michelin star for its outstanding execution of Chengdu–Sichuan cuisine, and Homan Tsui, chef de cuisine of Imperial Court at MGM MACAU, recognised by the Forbes Travel Guide with a Five-Star Award and Black Pearl Restaurant Guide as a One Diamond Restaurant. Another chef from Macau includes Palmira Pena, the highly acclaimed chef of Macanese and Portuguese cuisine who subsequently transforms traditional and mouth-watering Macanese East-meets-West dishes using her own unique interpretation of essential flavours and ingredients. (Please see Appendix I for chefs’ information.)

“My team and I will cook some of the most iconic dishes from Osteria Francescana. I’m looking forward to this very special event dedicated to food, culture, and creativity!” says Massimo Bottura.

“At Jungsik, we focus on reinventing traditional Korean food, while keeping the essence of the cuisine intact. It’s what I would like to describe as ‘new cuisine from Korea’ and this is what my team and I will be bringing to the event,” says Yim Jung-sik.

“We will be showcasing the essence of contemporary European cuisine, using the finest ingredients from France, Japan, and the UK. In my own way, I will be bringing sustainable gastronomy programmes to the table, and I’m thrilled to share them with you, so we can keep this conversation about green and responsible dining going,” says Shane Osborn.

“It is with utmost pleasure that I will be representing MGM in this year’s Culinary Masters event. I look forward to showcasing to you and the world the versatility and vast flavour profiles of refined Sichuanese cuisine,” says Yang Dengquan.

“I’m beyond honoured to be representing MGM in this year’s Culinary Masters event. I can’t wait to welcome our prestigious guests for a taste of Lingnan traditional flair, which is the essence of the Guangdong region, where MGM calls home,” says Homan Tsui.

“I am very excited and looking forward to show our local and overseas guests Macau’s Macanese and Portuguese cuisines in this very first event in Asia,” says Palmira Pena.

“By combining various culinary traditions and creating unparalleled gastronomic experiences, our aim is to display Macau’s rich cultural heritage while making it a preferred destination for food enthusiasts worldwide,” says Hubert Wang, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China Holdings Limited. “MGM has made profound efforts in promoting Macau as a Creative City of Gastronomy as early as 2017 when the city has earned the global recognition. Not only did we work with top, renowned chefs from all around the world, bringing in new cuisines to the city and bridge cultures, we’ve also supported the filming of international TV programme ‘Top Chef’ previously, which featured prime culinary elements of the city. The bringing in of RR1 Culinary Masters is a testament that we continuously elevate Macau’s status as a City of Gastronomy, and to count on global experts to explore the glamourous, sustainable future of the gastronomic scene in Macau.”

“It is our great pleasure to present Culinary Masters in Macau with our long-term partner, MGM,” says Tak Man, CEO of Robb Report Hong Kong. “Culinary Masters is the first of many RR1 Signature Events that we are bringing to Asia, and we are honoured to introduce this extraordinary line-up of star-studded international chefs to join hands with the award-winning culinary greats of Macau to showcase the best of the best in fine dining and the rich gastronomic culture of the city. At our four-day, three-night event, hosted at MGM COTAI, guests will enjoy unique access to a wealth of experiences, including gastronomic journeys, a gala dinner, and cooking masterclasses led by the Culinary Masters, immersive art, and city tours to discover the cultural heritage of Macau, and more. Under the RR1 private membership programme, we intend to unveil many more exciting and exclusive events in Macau.”

Appendix I

Photo 1: Massimo Bottura is one of the most well-recognised chefs in the world today, and a leader in creative contemporary cuisine who put Modena on the gastronomic map. His visionary restaurant, Osteria Francescana, serves as the canvas on which he presents edible stories, surrounded by world-class art and impeccable hospitality. His extensive work in promoting sustainability and supporting charities, including the founding of non-profit organisation Food for Soul, helps to strengthen environmental protection and create valuable opportunities for underprivileged communities.

Photo 2: Yim Jung-sik is celebrated as a pioneering force who helped pave the way for modern Korean fine dining. After developing his skills at a range of acclaimed restaurants, he returned to Seoul to open Jungsik to great acclaim, earning two Michelin stars, and brought the same concept to New York City. His take on Korean cuisine is influenced by familiar flavours and traditional dishes, reinvented for the contemporary palate.

Photo 3: Shane Osborn is the first Australian chef to hold two Michelin stars, honing his multi-award-winning skills in various restaurants abroad before opening Arcane in Hong Kong in 2014. Melding contemporary European cuisine with global sensibilities and the finest ingredients from France, Japan, and the UK, the restaurant’s seasonal à la carte menus are complemented by sommelier-paired wines. He was also a finalist on The Final Table, a Netflix competitive cooking show that aired in 2018.

Photo 4: Chef Yang Dengquan is the chef de cuisine of Five Foot Road, recently honoured with one Michelin star. He has helmed the restaurant since its opening and oversees the cuisine concept and menu development of this unique dining spot in town. Born and raised in Chengdu, Chef Yang was inspired by his family’s cooking and has developed his passion to behold the traditions of Chengdu cuisine.

Photo 5: Chef Homan Tsui joined MGM in 2012 and has become the chef de cuisine of Imperial Court since 2018, which is recognised by the Forbes Travel Guide with a Five-Star Award and Black Pearl Restaurant Guide as a One Diamond Restaurant. He has over 20 years of experience in the culinary industry and has worked at numerous reputable Chinese restaurants in Hong Kong, where he has honed his skills in much sought-after Cantonese cuisine. Chef Tsui has also garnered numerous awards across different industry competitions.

Photo 6: Palmira Pena From Switzerland, where she studied, to promoting Macau’s gastronomy and tourism in Tokyo, Australia, and other places, Palmira was born to be a chef. However, her grassroots have always been in Macau, her birthplace and much-loved home to her family, where “I learned all the cooking skills from my father since I was a kid.”

Palmira’s father, the restaurant owner, Manuel Pena, who was born in Portugal, arrived in Macau in the 1980s and started his traditional Portuguese restaurant Manuel Cozinha Portuguesa in Macau’s Taipa Village in 1992. Palmira took over the restaurant since 2016 after her father retired.

