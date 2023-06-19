Delta Launches DC and AC EV Chargers at Unioil Petroleum Philippines Inc-Subic Station

BALANGA, Philippines, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics, a leading provider of EV charging solutions in the Philippines, officially launched Delta DC and AC EV chargers at Unioil Petroleum Philippines Inc- Subic Station at the opening ceremony titled-Plug into the Future! The new Delta EV charger station at Unioil Subic Bay Freeport Zone supports the Government’s aim to accelerate the adoption of E-mobility in the Philippines with the EVIDA Law.

The ceremony was officiated by Mr. Noel Soriano, VP-Operations at Unioil Petroleum Philippines Inc., and attended by Mr. Eric Ortiz, Department Head of Hyundai Motors Philippines; Mr. Dax Avenido General Manager of Communications of Nissan Philippines; Hon. Jonathan Tan, SBMA Chairman, along with representatives from hotel and car dealerships within the Subic Bay Freeport Zone and Clark Development Corp.

Delta’s EV charging station launch event seeks to address the key EV driver concerns of range anxiety and limited charging infrastructure by focusing on three main objectives:

Showcasing the prime location of the Delta EV Charging Station at Subic Bay Freeport Zone to serve visitors. As the distance from NAIA Terminal 1 to Subic is 174 km, the new public charging facility at Unioil Subic Station will be a welcome addition for EV drivers. Raising awareness among nearby public and private establishments with parking areas about the IRR of the EVIDA Law RA 11697 Rule V Sections 20 to 24 that will have the full sweep implementation by July 2023 . Inviting EV prime movers in the Philippines like Hyundai and Nissan to raise awareness among the public on the various EV models available in the market and the latest EV technologies.

At the event, Delta demonstrated the dual charging interface and the simultaneous charging capability of the Delta DC Wallbox 25 kW charger. A Hyundai Ioniq 5 was charged with a CCS2 charging gun while a Nissan LEAF was charged with a CHAdeMO charging gun at the same time. In addition, Delta’s AC Max 22kW and the AC Mini plus 7.4 kW chargers were showcased at the event. Industry stakeholders discovered the advantages of both AC chargers for home charging or commercial/workplace charging usage.

Delta Channel Partners supported the event with local technical and service expertise and Mr. Mike Borbe, Dealers Manager and BDM of Yek Yeu, and Mr. Petre Noda, the Sales Director of Edgetech, presented their areas of expertise to service local customers. In addition to industry partners, the Governor of Zambales and some political figures from Cabanatuan and Maria Aurora Province attended the launch ceremony and discussions over a working luncheon.

As a regional renewable energy and EV charging solutions provider, Delta offers energy-saving and practical solutions to support electrification in the Philippines. Delta’s brand promise is “Smarter. Greener. Together.” which means to provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow.

About Delta Electronics Philippines

The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 8 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

