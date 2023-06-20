SK chemicals, to participate in InterPlas in Thailand using Circular Recycle Material.

High demand for recycled materials in ASEAN to secure customers through circular recycling technology

Exhibition of eco-friendly materials such as circular recycling and recyclable materials, and promotion of technical support

SEONGNAM, South Korea, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SK chemicals is participating in the largest plastics exhibition in Southeast Asia and making a foray into Southeast Asia.

SK chemicals announced on the 20th that it will participate in InterPlas 2023, a plastic exhibition held at the International Trade and Exhibition Center in Bangkok, Thailand, from the 21st to the 24th.

The InterPlas is an exhibition focusing on sustainable businesses and eco-friendly production methods and is considered one of the largest plastic exhibitions in Southeast Asia. It will be the first large-scale event after COVID-19, and about 300 related companies are expected to participate in this exhibition.

SK chemicals plans to actively promote its circular recycling technology by exhibiting “sustainable plastic materials” that contain renewable raw materials or can be recycled after use.

Circular recycling is a chemical recycling technology of SK chemicals that breaks down discarded plastics through chemical reactions into raw material units and then uses these raw materials to produce recycled plastics.

SK chemicals’ sustainable materials consist of the Ecotria CR product line that uses circular recycled raw materials, the Ecotria R product line that uses SKYPET CR and post-consumer recycled raw materials (PCR), and the Claro product line that can be recycled after use.

At this exhibition, SK chemicals plans to actively attract customers while promoting which sustainable materials of SK chemicals can be applied to areas such as packaging materials and textiles, which are widely produced in Southeast Asia.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a fast-growing market with a total population of about 670 million in 10 countries, and each country’s annual economic growth rate exceeds 5%.

In particular, the recycled plastic market in the ASEAN region is dominated by the existing mechanical recycling method in which waste plastic is washed and reused or cut into flakes for simple recycling. SK chemicals’ circular recycle has the advantage of being infinitely recyclable and maintaining high-quality physical properties and safety even after repeated recycling.

Bang Ji-hwan, Managing Director of SK chemicals Malaysia, said that “SK chemicals launched SK Shantou in March, laying a stable foundation for its full-fledged circular recycling raw material PET business.” He added, “Based on our outstanding technology and stable production system, we plan to target the Southeast Asian region actively. Based on SK chemicals Malaysia established in May of last year, SK chemicals plans to actively target not only Southeast Asia but also new markets such as Australia, New Zealand, India, and Pakistan.”

