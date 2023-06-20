AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

ATFX Presents Eason Chan’s “FEAR AND DREAMS” World Tour Concert in Malaysia

PRNewswire June 20, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Eason Chan “FEAR AND DREAMS” World Tour Concert in Malaysia, held on May 12th, 13th, and 14th, 2023, has come to a successful end. ATFX presented this concert and witnessed alongside the fans the extraordinary performances created by the legendary Eason Chan.

ATFX prepared a variety of exciting activities for the attending fans and clients on the day of the concert. These activities included the Buzz Wire Game, Car Racing Simulator, and Golf Simulator. The selection and arrangement of these games show a demonstration of ATFX’s collaborations in various fields over the past few years and showcased the brand’s sincere commitment to partnerships.

ATFX chose to present Eason Chan’s “Eason ‘FEAR AND DREAMS’ World Tour Concert in Malaysia” for several reasons. Firstly, the concert itself has a tremendous appeal, and by combining finance with music, ATFX aims to provide a boost to the brand’s development in Malaysia. Secondly, through diverse sponsorships, the brand aims to promote a deeper understanding of its core operations among a wider audience.

In the future, ATFX will continue to collaborate with top personalities, businesses, and brands from various fields. By integrating modern technology, world-class products and services, and ongoing investor education, we aim to bring innovative roles to support our clients. Based on this foundation, we will remain committed to our original intentions and continue to provide excellent platform services.

ATFX
ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-presents-eason-chans-fear-and-dreams-world-tour-concert-in-malaysia-301854842.html

SOURCE ATFX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.