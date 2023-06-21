AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Mediso receives FDA approval for InterView™ nuclear medicine image processing software

PRNewswire June 21, 2023

BUDAPEST, Hungary, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mediso has announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the InterView™ FUSION and InterView™ XP multimodality (PET/SPECT/MRI/CT) image processing and reporting software which is specifically adapted for nuclear medicine and molecular imaging workflows.

 

Mediso

 

The vendor independent InterView™ software offers a complete solution for image visualization, post-processing and reporting specifically adapted for the routine nuclear medicine and molecular imaging workflow. Workflows and specialized tools cover the most common nuclear medicine studies including bone, cardiac, central nervous system, thyroid, parathyroid, kidney, liver, digestive system and lung. Fast and standardized reporting is available for all nuclear medicine procedures. The software improves SPECT image quality with iterative reconstruction and reach absolute quantitation with Tera-Tomo™ SPECT reconstruction engine, making fast and accurate personalized dosimetry possible. It also features a variety of state-of-the-art modules to enhance clinical and preclinical research work such as automatic lesion detection, and automatic segmentation and image denoising. The InterView™ software seamlessly integrates to any hospital information system either running on stand-alone workstation, or on physical or virtualized server.

“Receiving the FDA nod for our image processing software marks the next step in marketing our clinical products in the USA,” said Istvan Bagamery, founder and CEO of Mediso. “The InterView™ software together with the AnyScan SPECT and SPECT/CT clinical systems provide a complete solution for all nuclear medicine routine and research application and they demonstrate our continuous commitment to the molecular imaging market.”

Mediso, works in the field of medical imaging for 30+ years with a profile of development, manufacturing, selling and servicing standalone and multi-modality imaging devices. The company offers complete solutions from hardware design to evaluation and quantification software for clinical patient care and preclinical research.

Mediso has a leader position in the clinical nuclear medicine market with over 1500 commissioned systems around the world. Beyond the market leading AnyScan TRIO SPECT/CT, Mediso also offers an integrated SPECT/PET/CT triple modality system that is unique on the market.

Products are sold directly or through a distribution network in 100+ countries worldwide.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mediso-receives-fda-approval-for-interview-nuclear-medicine-image-processing-software-301855428.html

SOURCE Mediso

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.