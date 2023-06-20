Starburst Launches Partner Connect to Streamline Integrations with Starburst Galaxy

New features enable easy connection to key data engineering and business intelligence tools, accelerating data lake analytics

BOSTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Starburst , the data lake analytics platform, today announced Partner Connect , a new partner portal that brings key partner connections to the forefront of the Starburst Galaxy user experience. With simplified, streamlined integrations, Starburst is making it even easier for customers to discover, govern, and analyze the data in and around a data lake.

“Trino and Starburst have always been about ‘exploring your data universe’ by making more data easily accessible using the tools people are familiar with through a single point of access,” said Harrison Johnson, Head of Technology Partnerships at Starburst. “With the new Partner Connect portal, we’re reinforcing that interoperability in Starburst Galaxy by bringing key partner connections to the forefront of the user experience, enabling our partners and customers to move quickly and easily leverage their existing BI tools with Starburst Galaxy.”

Several key partners were instrumental in the development of this initial release of Partner Connect, and will power a more accessible, intuitive experience for Galaxy users. For business intelligence (BI) & visualization, key partners include AWS QuickSight, GCP Looker , Metabase, Microsoft Power BI, Tableau Cloud , Thoughtspot, and Zing Data . For data storage, prep & transformation, key partners include Tabular and dbt Cloud . These integrations are all currently available to Galaxy users, with more to come.

Starburst’s consulting & services partners like Accenture, Deloitte, Capgemini, and Slalom are also an important part of this launch and will be providing industry accelerators to further help customers get started quickly on Starburst Galaxy. “Our clients constantly highlight the amount of time their teams spend on building and maintaining integrations between tools in their stack. We can’t wait to see how Partner Connect in Starburst Galaxy gives data teams a big boost in tackling these challenges.” said Ashwin Patil, Principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Additionally, Starburst is extending Starburst Galaxy further into the predictive analytics space with an out-of-the-box connector to Hex Data , a collaborative data science and analytics platform.

“With the Starburst Galaxy integration, Hex users will now get access to Starburst’s powerful engine to handle complex queries quickly and easily,” said Caitlin Colgrove, Co-founder & CTO, Hex. “Starburst can connect to a wide variety of data sources, including data warehouses, data lakes, and cloud-based data stores and we are excited for users to be able to query them all in one place.”

Starburst is focused on helping organizations leverage all of their data, inside and outside of the data lake, using the tools they are used to. This launch is only the first of many steps Starburst is taking to simplify and enhance integrations with its partner ecosystem and put interoperability at the forefront of user experience. Long term, the goal is for partners and customers to be able to implement an integration in four clicks or less (including automatically configuring tokens and connection files).

To learn more about Starburst including its offerings, integrations and Partner Connect, please visit our website: www.starburst.io/ .

About Starburst

For data-driven companies, Starburst offers a full-featured data lake analytics platform, built on open source Trino. Our platform includes the capabilities needed to discover, organize, and consume data without the need for time-consuming and costly migrations. We believe the lake should be the center of gravity, and be the starting point for querying disparate data. With Starburst, teams can access more complete data, lower the cost of infrastructure, use the tools best suited to their specific needs, and avoid vendor lock-in. Trusted by companies like Comcast, Grubhub, and Priceline, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all their data.

