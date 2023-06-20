AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 World New Energy Expo kicks off in E China’s Changzhou

PRNewswire June 20, 2023

BEIJING, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2023 World New Energy Expo (WNEE) kicked off on Monday in Changzhou, east China’s Jiangsu Province, aiming to show the dynamic trend of the development of new energy industry and explore the direction of future energy innovation.

The opening ceremony of the expo has gathered 15 scientists in the field of new energy, domestic and foreign merchants from foreign delegations and associations like Shenzhen Battery Industry Association, and nearly 200 representatives from enterprises.

Relying on Changzhou’s solid industrial foundation, in recent years, the city has promoted the continuous development of the new energy industry and built itself into a leading city in new energy sector, said Chen Jinhu, Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee.

According to Chen, Changzhou’s rapid development in the field of new energy stems from a deep understanding and comprehensive layout of the industry, and its industrial closed-loop chain includes four major areas of production, storage, distribution and application.

Holding the World New Energy Expo in Changzhou aims to build a platform for the great development of the global new energy industry and the realization of the future scenarios. At the same time, Changzhou is also committed to realizing the city’s further development of the new energy industry and achieving both its scale and market value of the new energy sector in the capital market exceeding trillion yuan, said Chen.

In the future, Changzhou will continue to build the test field for global new energy development, and welcome enterprises from all over the world to Changzhou for layout, innovation and entrepreneurship, covering new racetracks such as new generation battery materials and intelligent connected vehicles. It’s expected to build a more open, collaborative and shared industrial ecosystem in Changzhou, Chen added.

According to a report released by Rupert Hoogewerf, Chairman of Hurun Report, during the opening ceremony, Changzhou’s new energy industry has witnessed strong growth, with the industrial agglomeration level ranking fourth in China and the investment heat evaluation ranking first in China.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334684.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.