Kantar strengthens senior creative and media leadership in Singapore and APAC

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kantar are pleased to announce the senior leadership appointment of Kartikeya (Kartik) Varma to lead its Media and Creative solutions expertise for clients in Singapore and APAC.

Kartik takes on the dual role of Head of Creative and Media – Singapore and Head of Media – APAC. He will be working closely with platforms, publishers, and media owners to deliver a seamless fusion of creative, media, analytics, and consulting services to help them drive new opportunities in marketing, publishing and ad sales.

Katie McClintock, Executive Managing Director for Kantar Southeast Asia says Kartik’s time in product leadership is “particularly valuable” as he also partners with Kantar’s analytics teams to “deliver unrivalled media effectiveness solutions to clients”.

“Kartik brings to Kantar and our clients a great depth of media experience from his long tenure at Nielsen in India and Singapore. He has worked extensively with platforms and publishers including Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Twitter and Amazon. I am thrilled to introduce Kartik to our clients and look forward to his leadership as an indispensable brand partner to amplify media and creative solutions for our clients, especially through this current period of challenging growth for brands.”

Kartik is thrilled to take on this new opportunity, saying Kantar’s Singapore and APAC teams “offer an unrivalled depth of expertise, from understanding fundamental market shifts to our future focused creative and media expertise advising on the power of brand communication across all channels to maximise marketing ROI.”

“Kantar continues to be a bastion of insights prowess and a preferred destination for brands. The opportunity to work with some of the best minds in the industry and the challenge to build solutions for an ever-evolving media space is most exciting. Arguably the biggest objective for marketers today is optimising their media spends, and helping clients get their mix right is what we are acutely focused on. I am personally excited about the launch of LINK+ that will bring unprecedented speed in creative decision-making.”

Jane Ng, General Manager for Kantar in Singapore adds that Kartik is an experienced insights leader in client partnerships and measurement with leading advertisers across APAC.

“His passion for talent development will help us build a talented pool of creative and media advisers to help advertisers maximise marketing ROI through powerful content and effective use of platforms. With Kartik’s proven track record, I am confident that Kantar will deliver an unrivalled depth of expertise in offering advice on the power of brand communication across all channels.”

Kartik has joined the Kantar business already and is based in Singapore.

