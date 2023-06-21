AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • medical research

Teikoku Pharma granted FDA Fast Track Designation for TPU-006, a Novel 4-day Dexmedetomidine Transdermal System for Post Operative Pain Management

PRNewswire June 21, 2023

SAN JOSE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Teikoku Pharma USA, a global pharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation for TPU-006 in managing postoperative pain. TPU-006 is an investigational 4-day dexmedetomidine transdermal system, a novel drug delivery technology with a non-opioid active moiety for managing post-surgical pain.

“We are excited by the FDA’s decision to grant a Fast Track Designation for TPU-006 to address a serious unmet need and serve as a meaningful therapeutic option for patients with post-surgical pain,” said Paul Mori, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teikoku. “We look forward to working closely with the FDA to bring TPU-006 to clinicians and patients as soon as possible.”

TPU-006’s evaluation involves a randomized, double-blind Phase 2b clinical trial in patients undergoing abdominoplasty to examine this agent’s efficacy and safety. The Company expects results from this study in the third quarter of 2023. These data will complement TPU-006’s positive results from a randomized confirmatory Phase 2 study in bunionectomy.

About Fast Track Designation

The FDA offers Fast Track Designation to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fulfill unmet medical needs. This classification enables drugs to reach patients earlier. Clinical programs with Fast Track designation may benefit from early and frequent communication with the FDA throughout the regulatory review process. These clinical programs may also be eligible to apply for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review if relevant criteria are met.

About TPU-006

TPU-006 is an investigational transdermal system that delivers dexmedetomidine, a selective α2-adrenergic agonist, for up to four days from a single application. Dexmedetomidine is commercially available as Precedex® (dexmedetomidine hydrochloride) Injection for intravenous use indicated for sedation, muscle relaxation, and analgesia and Igalmi™ (Dexmedetomidine sublingual film) indicated for the acute treatment of agitation associated with Schizophrenia or Bipolar I or II disorder.

About Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc.

Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc., located in San Jose, California, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd. of Japan. A global pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing novel best-in-class treatment solutions for significant unmet patient needs. Teikoku also develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products based on proprietary delivery platform technologies.

Teikoku Pharma’s main products include: Lidoderm® (Lidocaine 5% Patch) for post-herpetic neuralgia in the United States and Versatis® in Europe and Latin America, and Docetaxel Alcohol Free Injection.

CONTACT:
Francisco Bejar 
[email protected]

SOURCE Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.