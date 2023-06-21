AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

JETSTAR ASIA CEO, BARATHAN PASUPATHI, TO KEYNOTE AT TD-IWTA AWARDS 2023

PRNewswire June 21, 2023

BANGKOK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Barathan Pasupathi, CEO of Jetstar Asia, has been announced as the keynote speaker for the upcoming Travel Daily Media (TD) – Inspiring Women in Travel Asia (IWTA) Awards 2023. The awards ceremony will be held on 24 June 2023 at the Montien Bangkok Hotel.

Barathan is a highly respected leader in the travel industry with over 20 years of experience in aviation. He has held senior positions at several airlines, including Jazeera Airways and Sahaab Aircraft leasing. In his current role at Jetstar Asia, Barathan is responsible for leading the Singapore-based low-fares airline and its expanding network across Asia.

Barathan is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace, which will be the focus of his keynote speech at the TD – IWTA Awards 2023. He will share his insights on how businesses must make a long-term commitment to challenging stereotypes and ensuring merit-based gender diversity to inspire more women to join this exciting, dynamic and rewarding industry.

The TD – IWTA Awards 2023 is the premier awards ceremony for women in the travel industry in Asia. The awards recognize women who have made outstanding contributions to the travel industry, demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and a commitment to driving positive change.

Travel Daily Media, the host of the event, invites everyone to join the fun and celebration on the 24th of June.  TD extends its gratitude to the following sponsors making the event possible: Tourism Authority of Thailand, Shiji, MAI, Thaiger, Abercrombie & Kent, Paulaner, Regent Seven Seas, Hotel Beds, TBO.com, MICE, Air Astana, Rival, Cebu Pacific, Intrepid, Campbell PR, B-Concept. Ponant Cruises is the event’s platinum sponsor. Meanwhile, Cision – PR Newswire is TD-IWTA Awards’ official news distribution partner.

Tickets to attend the black-tie gala dinner are USD150 per person or USD1500 for a table of ten which includes a three-course dinner, beverages, entertainment and the announcement of the winners. Book your tickets now.

For more information about the TD-IWTA Awards 2023 and to view the full list of nominees, please visit the www.tdiwtaawards.com and follow TD-IWTA Facebook page.

About Travel Daily Media (TD):

Travel Daily Media is a leading travel industry publication providing the latest news, insights, and analysis for travel professionals across the globe. With a focus on industry trends, innovation, and developments, Travel Daily Media is committed to promoting and supporting the growth of the travel and tourism sector.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/jetstar-asia-ceo-barathan-pasupathi-to-keynote-at-td-iwta-awards-2023-301856438.html

SOURCE Travel Daily Media

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.