ZettaScale announces the availability of Zetta, its cloud-to-microcontroller platform

Zetta is the industry’s first platform to unify communication, storage and computation from the cloud-to-microcontroller continuum.

Cloud agnostic, Zetta allows users to provision infrastructure on the cloud of their choice, and also provision infrastructure elements on-premise.

New platform provides seamless integration with mainstream protocols such as DDS, MQTT, OPC-UA and a range of databases.

PARIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ZettaScale Technology announced today the availability of Zetta, the industry’s first platform to unify communication, storage and computation from the smallest microcontrollers to the largest data centers. The Zetta platform is cloud agnostic and supports provisioning, monitoring and managing the infrastructure across the cloud-to-microcontroller continuum.

At the core of Zetta is ZettaScale’s extremely innovative Zenoh protocol. Zenoh ensures time, space and energy efficient communication across the continuum.

Additionally, the Zetta platform seamlessly integrates with mainstream protocols, such as DDS, MQTT, OPC-UA, and databases, such as InfluxDB, RocksDB, MariaDB, etc.

“Zetta is the first and only platform that is able to unify communication, computation and storage and to do that with a single underlying technology, which is Zenoh,” said Angelo Corsaro, Ph.D., CEO/CTO at ZettaScale. “In addition, it is the only platform on the market that provides users with unconstrained freedom to communicate, compute and store data where it makes the most sense for their systems. This will be a game changer for many domains, including robotics, automotive and IoT, in general. It will lead to faster system development, increased performance and, more importantly, less energy used overall.”

The Zetta platform is available for evaluation here . It is recommended to enroll soon as there are a limited number of evaluations. ZettaScale will provide general availability for the platform later this summer.

About ZettaScale Technology

ZettaScale’s mission is to bring every connected human and machine the unconstrained freedom to communicate, compute and store — anywhere, at any scale, efficiently and securely. The company develops open-source communication middleware that underpins next-generation robotics, transportation and mission critical applications. As devices in the physical world become connected, instrumented and interdependent, ZettaScale enables device creators to easily achieve robust, secure and scalable communication.

