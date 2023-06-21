AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Acentrik wins Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Award 2023 for Best Blockchain Product

PRNewswire June 21, 2023

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mercedes-Benz Singapore has been awarded the Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Award in the Blockchain – Automotive Services category for its innovative enterprise product, Acentrik. Now in its fifth year, this awards programme lauds companies that ride the digital disruption wave with technological innovations that have successfully transformed industries and business models.

Acentrik is an enterprise-grade data exchange solution developed for the purpose of enabling greater data sharing in enterprises, across industries. As one horizontal technology applied across multiple industries, Acentrik can be used as a ready-to-use data marketplace for enterprises to exchange data globally; or as a turnkey solution for enterprises to have their own dedicated whitelabel solution to control and define their own ecosystem of participants and data products.

Acentrik’s main feature is Compute-to-Data, with edge computing capabilities – enabling enterprises to align greater data sharing with data privacy.

Compute-to-Data – new potential for data sharing

With Compute-to-Data, which is bringing algorithm to where the data is – allows for privacy- preserving compute jobs for both data provider and consumer. Data providers make confidential data available and monetize from it; while consumers’ algorithms get smarter without being exposed to the raw data. This unlocks greater value in private and confidential data across industries. Acentrik has no access to enterprises’ data, acting as an orchestrator and connecting data sources, ensuring data sovereignty.

By showcasing how a Blockchain solution like Acentrik is revolutionizing the data landscape for enterprises, the journey of this strategic product of Mercedes-Benz has since also led to their recent award.

“It is an astounding win for us, further validating our ambitious work towards driving an innovative product like Acentrik. We are confident to reach further ambitions and with the traction that we’re receiving, we are excited of what’s to come,” Srikanth Kaja, General Manager – Centre of Excellence Web3 of Mercedes-Benz Singapore.

About Acentrik

Acentrik, a strategic product by Mercedes-Benz, is an enterprise solution for decentralized data exchanges. It is built for organizations with focus to create value out of data, ensuring privacy and sovereignty. Acentrik’s vision is to revolutionize the world of data exchanges and contribute to the greater ecosystem of enterprises, explicitly geared to the needs of organizations, enabling greater data sharing in a private and sovereign manner.

Website | LinkedIn ****

Press contact: Mrs. Cheryl Kwek
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/acentrik-wins-singapore-business-review-technology-excellence-award-2023-for-best-blockchain-product-301856464.html

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.