Acentrik wins Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Award 2023 for Best Blockchain Product

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mercedes-Benz Singapore has been awarded the Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Award in the Blockchain – Automotive Services category for its innovative enterprise product, Acentrik. Now in its fifth year, this awards programme lauds companies that ride the digital disruption wave with technological innovations that have successfully transformed industries and business models.

Acentrik is an enterprise-grade data exchange solution developed for the purpose of enabling greater data sharing in enterprises, across industries. As one horizontal technology applied across multiple industries, Acentrik can be used as a ready-to-use data marketplace for enterprises to exchange data globally; or as a turnkey solution for enterprises to have their own dedicated whitelabel solution to control and define their own ecosystem of participants and data products.

Acentrik’s main feature is Compute-to-Data, with edge computing capabilities – enabling enterprises to align greater data sharing with data privacy.

Compute-to-Data – new potential for data sharing

With Compute-to-Data, which is bringing algorithm to where the data is – allows for privacy- preserving compute jobs for both data provider and consumer. Data providers make confidential data available and monetize from it; while consumers’ algorithms get smarter without being exposed to the raw data. This unlocks greater value in private and confidential data across industries. Acentrik has no access to enterprises’ data, acting as an orchestrator and connecting data sources, ensuring data sovereignty.

By showcasing how a Blockchain solution like Acentrik is revolutionizing the data landscape for enterprises, the journey of this strategic product of Mercedes-Benz has since also led to their recent award.

“It is an astounding win for us, further validating our ambitious work towards driving an innovative product like Acentrik. We are confident to reach further ambitions and with the traction that we’re receiving, we are excited of what’s to come,” Srikanth Kaja, General Manager – Centre of Excellence Web3 of Mercedes-Benz Singapore.

About Acentrik

Acentrik, a strategic product by Mercedes-Benz, is an enterprise solution for decentralized data exchanges. It is built for organizations with focus to create value out of data, ensuring privacy and sovereignty. Acentrik’s vision is to revolutionize the world of data exchanges and contribute to the greater ecosystem of enterprises, explicitly geared to the needs of organizations, enabling greater data sharing in a private and sovereign manner.

Website | LinkedIn ****

Press contact: Mrs. Cheryl Kwek

Email: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/acentrik-wins-singapore-business-review-technology-excellence-award-2023-for-best-blockchain-product-301856464.html

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz