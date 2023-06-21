AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair to be held in Guangdong

PRNewswire June 21, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The press conference for the 18th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair and the 2nd SME International Cooperation Summit was held on June 15 in Beijing.

According to the press conference, the 18th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) and the 2nd SME International Cooperation Summit (SMEICS) will take place in Guangzhou between June 26 and June 30, providing a strong platform for SMEs around the world to expand exchanges and cooperation.

The CISMEF and the SMEICS are jointly organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of People’s Republic of China (PRC), the State Administration for Market Regulation of PRC and the People’s Government of Guangdong Province, with Vietnam and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) invited as the guests of honor to organize exhibitions and forums to help promote exchanges and cooperation among SMEs around the world.

The events that will be organized offline for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic covers an exhibition floor space of over 80,000 square meters. More than 1,600 domestic and 300 overseas exhibitors have promised to participate in the events, during which they will display their latest technologies, equipment and products at more than 3,200 booths. Over 15,000 square meters of exhibition space was intended for overseas exhibitors, an increase of 50% over the previous edition.

Domestic and overseas SMEs, especially those in the manufacturing industry, have shown great enthusiasm for the events, organizers said. They aim to increase their presences in both domestic and overseas markets while sparing no effort to seek expansion of trade, investment and cooperation.

In addition to Vietnam and UNIDO, more than 50 countries and regions, including Germany, Greece, Canada, Brazil, New Zealand, Thailand, Iran, Egypt and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macao SAR and Taiwan of China, have all promised to send trade and investment delegations to the events.

The SMEICS includes a main forum and a parallel one, plus six sub-forums and six themed events, building a platform for SMEs around the world to display their development achievements and expand exchanges and cooperation.

A series of investment, trade and cooperation agreements are expected to be clinched during the five-day events, according to the organizers.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/china-international-small-and-medium-enterprises-fair-to-be-held-in-guangdong-301856698.html

SOURCE CISMEF and SMEICS

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.