  new product

Bud marks third birthday with new service offering and playbook for startups

PRNewswire June 22, 2023

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bud, an award-winning PR and content agency for disruptor brands, marks its third anniversary with the launch of Moonshot, a new offering specifically designed for Asia-Pacific’s hottest start-ups. 

Moonshot is a lightweight yet powerful program aimed at early-stage startups looking to take their communications to the next level. This is achieved by establishing their press office, developing their core messaging across different audiences, preparing their spokespeople for the limelight and rolling out their first communications plan. Bud created Moonshot after identifying a gap in the PR & Communications agency landscape for a lightweight, cost-effective plug and play solution for early-stage startups.

In tandem, Bud has also released a primer for startups looking to get their foot on the communications & PR ladder. Entitled Startup to Scale-Up: How PR & Communications can help young businesses earn trust, secure funding and build their dream teams, the playbook covers a range of foundational points for start-up founders, from honing your employee communications, giving informed viewpoints on trending news topics, to aligning a founder’s personal brand with their company’s.

“Bud has always been invested in enabling transformative startups to thrive”, said Oliver Budgen, CEO & Founder of Bud. “Many startups aren’t ready to invest in full-blown agency retainers and so we built Moonshot to offer fit-for-purpose PR, helping early-stage startups to get a leg-up and achieve the recognition they deserve in the market.” 

“In our experience, many critical challenges that startups face can benefit from the application of a practical communications strategy from the start. With Moonshot, we hope to empower early-stage startups to tell their stories, build credibility, and achieve their ambitious goals from day one,” Oliver concluded.

For startup founders looking for more information about Moonshot, please contact [email protected] or visit www.budcomms.com.

To download a copy of Startup to Scale-Up: How PR & Communications can help young businesses earn trust, secure funding and build their dream teams, visit https://www.budcomms.com/startup-pr-communications-playbook.

About Bud
We are a refreshingly effective PR & Content agency who solve communications problems by crafting stories and strategies that build trust, earn fandom and provoke action.

Our integrated communications services are designed for ambitiously disruptive organisations positively changing the world through ideas, technology or both.

Since launching in 2020, we’ve been recognised as APAC’s leading independent Boutique Agency of the Year by PR Week, PRCA and Marketing Interactive.

Visit us at www.budcomms.com to learn more.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bud-marks-third-birthday-with-new-service-offering-and-playbook-for-startups-301856874.html

SOURCE Bud

